Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Ashby McDonald's avatar
Ashby McDonald
13h

Your transformation from Left-wing hack to staunch Trump supporter is so well-documented at this point that there's no need to even respond to this kind of BS.

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Andrea Antonucci's avatar
Andrea Antonucci
13h

You go Sasha!

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