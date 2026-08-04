Someone sent me this message:

I wrote back that I could not tell if it was Israel-deranged or Trump-deranged because these are the two camps that usually accuse me of “getting paid.” I have never been offered a single dollar by anyone on Israel, for Israel, about Israel, let alone $7,000 per tweet. Never. Not once.

I have never been offered any money from any political campaign, whether Republican or Democrat, to write anything, post anything on social media, or attend any gathering. Never, not once.

I was invited to a Joe Biden fundraiser in May of 2019 for which I paid $250 for lunch. I have donated to the GOP and to the Democrats. I even donated to Jill Stein when she was trying to prove the 2016 election was hacked.

A film critic named Richard Lawson recently wrote a tweet about me that said:

“Has Sasha Stone ever monetized her turn to the hard right? If not, that’s bleak.”

The tweet has been deleted, I believe, and I didn’t screenshot it, but it is forever burned in my memory. The truth is, no, I have not monetized it beyond this Substack, which I offer up for free if people wish to donate, leave a tip, or become a paid subscriber.

Like my father, I am bad at business. I always have been. Most of the writing I have done in the 30 years I’ve been online has been for the love of it, for the desire to have my voice heard for whoever might want to listen. I have been lucky that I’ve managed to make money doing what I love.

I would never be bought off by a political party or another country. Thank you for your attention to this matter.