Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Heather Gray's avatar
Heather Gray
6h

Also that tweet isn't racist. We've had about a decade of HIB visa fraud and tax payer funded universities actively discriminating against white students. Asking questions that highlight this reality is not racist.

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JFB's avatar
JFB
6h

Hi Sasha,

It's pretty ffing obvious to anyone with half a brain that permanently mutilating and sterilizing a kid is worse than commenting inappropriately on a photograph of a football game. Daily Krap (oops, Kos) is just positioning themselves to get you on the defensive. Time to double down and challenge their ability to reason and judge actual facts. Anyone who hides behind the excuse of the photo to vote for a kid transer (and all Democrats are kid transers) while calling themselves a Republican, needs to be called out, as you so rightly did. There is no issue here. Feel free to quote my first sentence above when anyone challenges you. Stay on the offense!

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