Let’s start with this. The Democrats do not believe they are “transing the kids.” They do not think ushering children into this dangerous ideology they aren’t ready for is even bad. They are 100% for it. I would never say racism isn’t bad. I think it is bad. It’s terrible. But if Karl Rove is voting for the Democrat in Texas, he is voting for “transing the kids.”

You can decide for yourself which is worse. Sterilizing minor children who can’t consent, which does permanent damage to them for the rest of their lives - to the point where they do not have sexual function at all - thousands of them in America now - or the Republicans’ ugly tweet about brown people celebrating at a football game.

Look, I never said I agreed with it. But if I didn’t think this issue wasn’t the biggest medical scandal of our lifetimes, I would go along to get along. Eugenics was used against the black community to sterilize them and prevent them from breeding. We used to be a society that knew the difference between right and wrong, but we aren’t. Especially not the Democrats.

If you think some guy’s ugly tweet is worse than sterilizing the bodies of children, denying the biological reality of men and women, then be like Karl Rove and vote for the Democrats. That’s your choice. I would never.

I’m sorry we have to make this choice. It should not come down to this. But the Democrats have never given an inch, and that’s one of the biggest reasons Trump won again. They’ve been calling him a racist for ten years. They’ve called me a racist. At this point, I don’t care. If that makes me a bad person, then so be it.

I think Karl Rove is weak and a coward for voting this way. At least he could vote third party or not vote at all, but voting FOR the Democrats is voting for a barbaric practice that should be banned worldwide.

And yes, I guess this means there is still such a site as Daily Kos. What’s funny is that all they can do is attack me. They can never confront what has happened to themselves.