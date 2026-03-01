New X Account
For now, I have the new account on X - [at] substacksasha. I verified it this time and set up two-factor authentication. I will use it for posting my Substack pieces. Hopefully my original account will be back but until then…Thanks for your attention to this matter.
I like the “an endless nightmare” bit in the profile. Sasha, you are the best!
Going to follow it right now ❤️
I will do my best to repost you for exposure, like I did for realsashastone a couple years ago. You’re somebody I love to lift up.