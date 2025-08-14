Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

2d

Krugman has predicted the 15 of the last 3 recessions. - a paraphrase from multiple critics of his tendancy to warn of doom. I suspect the wins have been greatest in playing short to all his gloomy prognostications. He also never hesitates to try to know more than he knows on popular topics.

As economists go, he's no Milton Friedman.

2d

Jim Acosta, Don Lemon, Robert Reich, Paul Krugman, etc are all making a brief pit stop here at Substack on their slow slide into obscurity.

Recall they all lost their MSM jobs because nobody is willing to pay for what they are selling.

Now they fish for pennies here at Substack.

As others have noted, there seems to be some controversy about how many subscribers they have based on how long they have been here. I'm assuming their deal with Substack gives them inflated numbers to make it look like they are more popular than they are.

