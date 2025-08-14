There was a time when I would have been one of the 400,000 people who subscribe to Paul Krugman. That’s quite a hefty subscriber count. I should be so lucky to have that many. Compared to his, mine is but one drop of water in a vast sea of content. But still, I am no longer a person who would subscribe to or read Paul Krugman. I barely even read the New York Times anymore. Why would I do that to myself?

Why would someone subscribe me to his list? Probably because in their fever dream of moral superiority and mass hysteria, they think it would be “good” for me to read him. Either that or they did it as a cruel joke.

So I thought, maybe I won’t immediately unsubscribe. Maybe I can be open-minded, you know how Megyn Kelly listens to The Daily podcast every morning? How can she possibly do that, I always ask myself. But I know that it’s good to hear the narratives they spin. You know, like this:

It’s wild, isn’t it? It’s not news, really. It’s propaganda for the Democrats, and they don’t even realize it. But still, it is probably a good idea to at least keep one ear open to the other side, right? Right?

I waited it out to see how long I could bear it, until his latest piece dropped into my inbox.

I do love that Trump managed to get guys like Krugman to gaslight residents about crime in DC. He seems to think it’s a good look to always be virtue signaling when everyone knows he lives a very different kind of life than most people. Does he hear himself?

It didn’t matter to Krugman that a DOGE guy aptly named “Big Balls” was beaten to a pulp while trying to save a woman from being car-jacked. I couldn’t bring myself to read Krugman’s whole piece, but I did a quick search for “Big Balls” and nothing came up. I’m assuming he doesn’t care about that FACT.

In ten years, they still haven’t understood why Trump won, have they? Trump had to take the wheel because they never could. They’re too busy virtue signaling and living in the rarified air of their insulated, isolated bubble.

It reminds me of that scene in Aliens, the sequel to Alien, when Ripley is forced to take the wheel after shouting, DO SOMETHING! And guys like Krugman are in the driver’s seat, confused and overwhelmed.

Someone had to take the wheel. No one else could.

Krugman appeals to those at the top of the food chain because crime isn’t a pressing issue for them, just like illegal immigration isn’t. They sneer at those whose daily survival has been at the mercy of politicians and journalists, who never cared about their feelings to begin with.

I am about to hopefully record a podcast today and post it, Part Two of The Democrats are in a Hell of Their Own Making, but I had to post this in case the person who subscribed me to Paul Krugman can hear me loudly and clearly. Thanks, but no thanks.