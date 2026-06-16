Hollywood Woketopia

Interview with Uwe Boll on Politics, Hollywood and His New Film, Citizen Vigilante

It’s been a while since the gatekeepers of Hollywood allowed adults to see films that might upset them. They’re okay with extreme violence or exhibitionist sex, as long as the moral compass points in the correct direction. The “Woke Code,” like the Hays Code, demands compliance, such that a film like Uwe Boll’s Citizen Vigilante would be seen as offens…