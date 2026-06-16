Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Gitch's avatar
Gitch
5h

Can't wait to see this movie! We shall see if he got the simmering of our frustration correct

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Steve's avatar
Steve
3h

If you’re interested, I have written a review and posted an interview I did with Uwe Boll

Not even close.

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