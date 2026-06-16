My Interview with Uwe Boll on Politics, Hollywood and His New Film With Armie Hammer, Citizen Vigilante
If you’re interested, I have written a review and posted an interview I did with Uwe Boll wherein we talk about lots of things, mostly politics, but “woke Hollywood” too. His new film, Citizen Vigilante, opens on June 19th and then will hit streaming. You can read what I wrote and watch or listen to the interview here.
Can't wait to see this movie! We shall see if he got the simmering of our frustration correct
If you’re interested, I have written a review and posted an interview I did with Uwe Boll
Not even close.