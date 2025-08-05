Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matt L.'s avatar
Matt L.
1d

Sasha, thanks again for hitching your wagon to this ever developing story, and legacy media doubling down on the retard. Taibbi is getting quoted more and more nowadays because he’s on the right side of history. Matt is a 1st rate journalist who I greatly admire.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
37 replies
Author John G. Dyer's avatar
Author John G. Dyer
1d

Saw it. A gruesome take down that will only be appreciated by people already in our camp. Also, way too long. Nevertheless, go Matt.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
148 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Stone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture