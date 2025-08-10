Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Bonnie Beresford
20h

I stopped watching movies since everything good is on line, the experience is too expensive, and movie makers are too woke - every story has to have a gay couple now, even if it is utterly irrelevant to the storyline. I'm not anti-gay, I think the relevance has to be there or it's just virtue signaling, which is shallow and fake .

Seva
1d

Good article about Alfred Hitchcock. He was great. So many in Hollywood were back then. Hollywood is rapidly disappearing now though due to AI which is advancing exponentially in all areas. I believe it’s the only thing that can save humanity. No way can our flawed nature survive with the weapons we now have.

“He instead pointed out in his movies that ordinary people are all too tempted to embrace the madness of intellectuals.”

“Psycho and American Wickedness”

“Hitchcock told dark stories of contemporary America because he saw dark things coming.”

https://lawliberty.org/psycho-and-american-wickedness/

2 replies
6 more comments...

