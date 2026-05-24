Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Sheryl's avatar
Sheryl
5h

Loved what that 98 year old vet had to say yesterday. He said something like, "we gave up our yesterdays so that you could have your tomorrows". Man if that doesn't put it all in the proper perspective, I don't know what else does. He said he had been 16 when he went off to war. Do we even make men like that anymore? I hope so.

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William C Carlson's avatar
William C Carlson
4h

Brilliant.

Controversy over using the A-bomb at Hiroshima and Nagasaki is counter factual and using facts not in evidence at the time. First 100% of the soldiers, sailors, and marines preparing for Operation Olympic favored the use of Fat Man and Little Boy to end the war. Second, the US had just finished the Okinawa campaign. Okinawa devastation was cataclysmic. Civilian casualties would likely have been in the millions in any invasion of Kyushu or Honshu. 250000 in the two atomic bombs or >10,000,000 in a land campaign.

Truman did the job he was elected to do.

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