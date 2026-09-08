Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Marie's avatar
Marie
7h

The funniest part of “Medicare for All” is that it’s not free!

$300 per month is standard, with additional for drug coverage.

They never mention that part.

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Pat Robinson's avatar
Pat Robinson
7h

If anyone is unclear on the concept get them to visit canada and get on a list for a procedure, or try to find a family doctor.

We have "free" medicare and its in freefall collapse all across canada. Our Conservative government in alberta is still trying new things, this time they are trying out allowing doctors to operate in private as well in the public system.

The left and the health care unions of reasonably portray this as the first step toward genocide.

If that doesn't work, do you know who also liked private health care?

Hilter.

Just think about that.

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