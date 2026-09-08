It will be political malpractice if the Republicans do not call out the DSA and “Medicare for All” candidates if they don’t point out that they are also promising to “abolish ICE.” They not only want universal amnesty for those already here, but they do not want to police the border at all.

Bernie Sanders used to understand that if you wanted socialized medicine, you had to have a secure border. In Communist countries, it’s even more extreme because they do not expect the whole system to work and pay for those who do not live in the country.

When YouTuber Itchy Boots traveled through China, she was told that if she had a map with a different color for Taiwan on it, she’d be immediately deported and banned from entering the country for 5 years. That’s how strict they are.

True, many Western countries aren’t policing their borders now, but that’s their problem. If American citizens are expected to pay for Medicare for All, then the first thing the government must do is secure the border. Do we really think the Democrats have any plans to do that?

This is money left on the table for the Republicans. They’re just ignoring the inherent contradiction in the policies they’re selling. They still support open borders. Anyone who comes here illegally will be eligible for Medicare for All, Worldwide.

The ad writes itself. I made it in a couple of seconds in CapCut.

The “affordability crisis” will hit the Republicans hard. The Democrats will be seducing voters with the lie that financial relief is just a vote away. But in fact, they are not being honest about what they’re selling. This is hardly “money in your pocket” if you’re paying for millions of people from all over the world.