Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Matt L.'s avatar
Matt L.
7hEdited

If Trump could run again, I’d vote for him a 4x.

Tucker has turned into a rage-baiter (it seems). I used to listen to him only when the world freaked out about whatever his guest said, then I wanted to know what taboo truth was being aired. Now I’m just done with most all podcaster's. Most of them are not good for one’s mental health.

I’m missing Scott Adams, may his soul RIP. Walter Kirn no longer doing "America this Week" with Taibbi I also count as a loss.

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Kathy Talley's avatar
Kathy Talley
7hEdited

Yes! I listen to Victor Davis Hanson now, too.

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