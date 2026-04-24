Unless you’ve been following the Civil War drama unfolding on the Right, you’d never know that the reason Tucker Carlson proclaimed — in melodramatic fashion — that he regrets his vote for Trump is because of Trump’s support for Israel. You’d never know it because the media will never tell that story. It isn’t beneficial to them.

The Left has decided to glom onto this narrative and pretend like, suddenly, Carlson and others are “waking up” to how bad Trump is. As in:

David A. Graham, known for such measured and objective pieces like this:

I didn’t pony up the dough to go behind the paywall and read this, so I don’t know if he mentions the ongoing rage against Israel by the podcasters, which is the story here. But I’m guessing he doesn’t.

Also not mentioned in this Variety story:

But if they are not leading with anger over Israel, they are not telling the truth. That is why Tucker Carlson feels betrayed and why he and his brother went on and on about how much they regret their vote. You can watch it for yourself. Here he is with his brother talking about how Trump was bought off!

It actually gets worse. They go on to say how there should be a Jew purge in the administration, with Tucker saying some of Trump’s staff are texting him and are prepared to resign over it.

So, naturally, they would think Israel capable of assassinating Charlie Kirk. What wouldn’t they do to grow their global empire?

And here is another one, but again, behind the paywall:

The reason the press can’t tell the true story is that they’ve been calling Trump Hitler for ten years. He can’t be both Hitler and the guy standing with Israel. That might paint a more sympathetic, heroic figure than the one they’ve been selling, and they can’t afford to see his poll numbers rise. It’s all going so well for them.

Ryan Clancy’s story on Real Clear Politics today talks of the horseshoe between the anti-war Left and the isolationist Right, and he believes that America should be a force for good in the world:

If America withdraws from the world today, does anyone doubt Russia or China would jump in to exploit the vacuum America left behind? Do any of us want to live in a world defined by Russian and Chinese values, and or to have global shipping and trade routes and energy supplies dictated by the whims of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping?

Trump clearly sees America as a force for good and is making big, bold moves in that direction. While the podcasters who turned on Trump will say it’s because he’s not America First enough, they might forget everything he’s already done on behalf of his base to his own detriment.

—DOGE turned into burning Teslas and No Kings protests.

—Mass deportations by ICE led to two people being killed and a decline in support from Hispanic voters.

—The tariffs were meant to bring back manufacturing, and no one gave him any credit for it whatsoever, and they wanted him to abandon it.

They want him to magically fix the economy, and most people don’t want a war driving up gas prices right now when America isn’t back the way everyone hoped it would be. But none of that would have ignited such a passionate response from Tucker as to see Trump as a “slave” to Israel.

Somehow, in times of chaos and economic despair, it always comes back to the Jews. Before World War II, Hitler spoke of how the Jewish people had to be eradicated. They have no homeland, he argued, back before the end of the war and the formation of Israel:

I could never have followed these folks into that dark world. Half of my family on my dad’s side is Jewish. My granduncle fought at Pearl Harbor. Most of my uncles were soldiers who fought proudly for this country. It isn’t that all of us cared that much about Israel, but we knew enough to pay attention when all of this darkness begins to creep back in.

I find myself paying more attention to the wise Victor Davis Hanson:

The extremes on the Left and the Right are both arriving at the same place, so much so that you half-wonder if Hasan Piker will be Tucker Carlson’s next guest.

Working on a podcast, I hope to post tonight or tomorrow.