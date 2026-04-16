Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Tomas Pajaros's avatar
Tomas Pajaros
13h

must remember: they don't really care if it raises $5 or $500million. It just gives them the excuse, pretext, smoke-cover, to go SPEND $500million.

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Which of course will actually be $750million. No, $1billion. Wait, give it a minute BOOM $3billion in spending! That goes through Democrat allied "non profits" and their consultants!

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Tricia's avatar
Tricia
13h

Two things: One, the Robin Hood story. Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men did not rob from the rich to give to the poor. They robbed from the Sherrif of Nottingham, who was over-taxing the populace, to return their own money to the poor. Two: Interesting illustration for the Harlem branch of the Mamdani Municipal Grocery Store. I could be wrong, but it seems all of the people illustrated are white, though I think I see one black person. Has Harlem been taken over why white people?

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