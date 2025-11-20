I finally arrived at my hotel in Vegas with my old friend Michael. He was my boss at Main Street Video in Santa Monica in the 1980s, long before Blockbuster arrived on the scene and devoured it. Blockbuster was then devoured by Netflix.

My friend Michael often joins us in Ohio for Thanksgiving because he has become my daughter Emma’s surrogate dad. He’s taken on the father figure role, which is a nice thing. This time, he decided to drive with me and then fly back.

Having Michael in the car meant I couldn’t listen to my usual cycle of news (he’s a Democrat), so I had to wait until later, after unpacking, walking the dogs, heating up one of my pre-made meals, and then starting to listen.

First up was Ben Shapiro, where I found out that the Democrats are urging the military to defy their COMMANDER IN CHIEF. Scripted by a Hollywood that no longer knows how to tell good stories, they look the American people in the eye and lie.

Their fear-mongering is all they have, not to mention a legacy media that pushes out their hysteria and their lies (“They’re disappearing American citizens off the street.”) and the Trump administration seems to be going too far when it comes to deporting those who aren’t the “worst of the worst,” but are teachers, cops, gardeners, etc. That will come back to haunt the GOP in the midterms.

The Democrats’ reaction, telling the military to defy the Commander in Chief, is one of the craziest, scariest things I’ve ever seen them do. They are engaging in insurrection, attempting to start a real Civil War. And all of this just to win elections. Are the GOP prepared to take on this level of fanaticism?

Not when you have Marjorie Taylor Greene going full Candace Owens by building her own profile in an overt attempt to divide and destroy MAGA over the Epstein Files. Trump went after her, she went after him, Thomas Massie up in there. What a mess.

Now the files will finally be released. It will be more damaging for the Democrats, but the Left controls the media, so none of it will hurt them in the end. It will, however, hurt MAGA because it already has. What they’re looking for can’t be found, and they will end up chasing down endless rabbit holes.

And if that weren’t enough, there is a massive war between Tucker Carlson/Megyn Kelly vs. the pro-Israel faction over the Nick Fuentes interview. It’s too complicated to go into, but suffice it to say, it’s generating pure chaos, and it’s fracturing the Right almost even more than the Epstein Files, though both are damaging to MAGA.

Telling people they can’t interview Fuentes is a losing battle. It only makes him more powerful and more influential. Ignoring him, laughing at him, and mocking him is a better approach. Trying to control Tucker or Candace, or Megyn is also a waste of time and energy. They have independent podcasts for a reason, so as not to have to listen to people tell them what they can and can’t think or say.

If you disagree with them, and I do much of the time, then say so and why. The attempt to cancel or marginalize or obliterate them is a little too close to the thing that destroyed the Left. For example, when the Hollywood Reporter interviewed Ben Shapiro, here is how they reacted on Twitter — note my name on the first tweet:

That’s where it leads, to screeching scolds angry at the Hollywood Reporter for “platforming a fascist.” Isn’t it better to give people the benefit of the doubt and not assume the worst, but to assume good intentions and still be able to discuss important issues?

And Away We Go

Driving away from California and across the highway, intermingling with real people living real lives is a great way to remember how loud everything is online - out of necessity. The churn demands conflict and rage. It demands we all react emotionally. But it isn’t real life.

That’s why I love driving across the country. I love absorbing this great land with so many out there just trying to get through the day and have a decent life. Best of all, internet drama doesn’t exist here. I can leave it behind and take a break.

I hope MAGA can hold the line. Much is at stake. And yet, I used to think politics was life or death. I don’t anymore. I don’t have that kind of power anyway.

So for now, it’s a road trip, if you can keep it. All the best to you, dear readers and listeners.

Las Vegas, Nevada, 7:22pm