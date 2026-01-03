Trump announced that he has captured the President of Venezuela, Maduro, and his wife, and will put them on trial here in the United States.

I don’t think I am smart enough to explain this military action. I know that there is a good chance a faction of MAGA will be upset by it (like Marjorie Taylor-Greene, etc). I know for sure the Democrats would oppose military action against Hitler if Trump ordered it. Maduro was everything they said Trump was and here they will be, all day long, defending him.

At any rate, I don’t know if it’s right or wrong, I’ll be honest about that. Perhaps you folks know better than I do. But a good many Trump supporters are in favor of it.

Here is the press conference.

What I do know is that I can’t trust the Left at all with anything they say now. They use the word “illegal” as though it has any meaning whatsoever (although it does reference Mark Kelly’s video warning troops not to obey the Commander in Chief if his actions are “illegal.”)

To the Left, it’s the Boy Who Cried Wolf on repeat. This military action is on par with renaming the Kennedy Center and building the ballroom. Everything Trump does is met with the same amount of hysteria. So, how to take them seriously?

For what it’s worth, the people of Venezuela are celebrating today. The Democrats are, of course, siding with the brutal dictator. Whatever happens next, I’m happy for the people of Venezuela.