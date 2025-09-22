I never thought they should have fired Jimmy Kimmel, especially not with the FCC breathing down their necks. It is funny, though, to have watched ten years of cancel culture purges, censorship, and a climate of fear crippling Hollywood, and not have a single one of them stand up and speak out, only to now see them acting like free speech warriors.

The sparkling celebrities, like Ben Affleck and Meryl Streep, signed a letter that they would never have signed at any time in the past ten years. ABC was losing stock value, and performers were refusing to appear on any ABC show to protest his ouster. Give us our favorite toy back!

There was a time when all of these people would be worried about what the American people thought of them. They needed them to watch their shows, pay to see their movies, and buy their music. But that’s not the case anymore. They are an insulated, isolated aristocracy, and they hate the American people. All that matters is their status inside utopia.

Remember when Chuck Schumer threatened Rupert Murdoch on the Senate Floor in March, demanding that he silence Tucker Carlson. The next month, they fired Tucker, who had the highest-rated cable news show on television at the time.

None of them said a single word about it, of course. Why would they? Getting rid of Tucker Carlson served their purposes. Getting rid of Jimmy Kimmel did not. They need him.

They completely ignored the Twitter files. They never stood up for any of the mass hysteria that crippled their industry for years. They paid no attention to any of the “sensitivity readers” or DEI mandates that changed storytelling in Hollywood. They said nothing about how everyone in Hollywood lives in a culture of silence and a climate of fear. Standing up for free speech only counts if you do it when it’s not safe.

For like two seconds, the powerful took the side of the people and said, “This is incredibly offensive to hard-working Americans who deserve better.” For once, someone who is that obedient to the powerful - Hollywood, the Democrats — saw even the smallest bit of consequences for dehumanizing and demonizing half the country.

Now Jimmy Kimmel will pretend he ever cared about free speech, which he never did. None of them did. Not even Meryl Streep and Ben Affleck can stop the empire’s collapse. A ruling aristocracy that cares so little for the majority never lasts for long.

They might have lost the election, but they will have their low-rated comedy show that isn’t even comedy anymore.