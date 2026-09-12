Jimmy Kimmel’s refusal to offer balanced coverage on his dumb show no one watches took to YouTube to showcase his pure propaganda for the Democrats with James Talarico, aka Talafreako.

I’d expect Jimmy Kimmel, whiny little crybaby he is, to lie about why the show had to be on YouTube, but why is Talarico going along with it? Well, because he’s a liar.

It wasn’t “banned.” They didn’t want to put Paxton on because of course they didn’t. Jimmy Kimmel’s dumb show is like everything else the Left controls. They do not believe in equal time because they do not believe the other half of the country is worthy of their attention.

I guess I didn’t expect Talarico to play along. But of course, why wouldn’t he.

The nerve of him saying a system rigged in his favor is corrupt. The entire system exists only to elevate the Democrats, including Talafreako. And yet, they have no problem cosplaying oppression.

Look at the likes he gets for pushing this lie. I just wonder when truth ever enters the chat. Probably never. They’ve all just proved by the FCC had to take action in the first place. Hopefully when Kimmel is retired, along with Stephen Colbert, we’ll come close to ending this dark chapter in television history.