Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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steven t koenig's avatar
steven t koenig
3h

I live in Texas. If we send that little faggot to Washington as a senator I am going to be both disappointed and disgusted

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Jim I's avatar
Jim I
3h

If these people willingly lied to obtain an illicit FISA warrant to spy on the Trump campaign, they will lie about anything and everything.

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