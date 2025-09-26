Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JollyLittlePerson's avatar
JollyLittlePerson
8h

Sasha, what about the huge, grinding machinery of censorship about Covid? Google just admitted to it. I know lots of people still furious about it. Covid lies and abuses are a gigantic sleeping issue.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Kiley Artukovich's avatar
Kiley Artukovich
8h

You are spot on as usual. There really is no reasoning with people who still watch and read mainstream media. They are so brainwashed. They are just people who don’t really want to know what is going on. They just want the government to take care of them. They hate the other side because they’ve been told over and over and over again to hate them. The corruption from their side is excusable to them because “we are Nazis”. In their world even the murder of a young husband and father is ok because he was a threat to their cult.

I am trying so hard to rise above the ugliness and be an Erika Kirk in a world full of hate.

It will never be easy to be on the side of god, truth, freedom, and smaller government.

However, I know for sure we are on the right side of history!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
108 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Stone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture