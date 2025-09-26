I was too busy yesterday, driving my mom around to various doctors’ appointments, to catch the wave of the James Comey indictment. I used up all of my time finishing my last podcast. I didn’t jump into the battle on X or pay attention to it.

Asked to give an opinion on it, I would shrug and say, “The house always wins.” I can’t take the legacy media seriously on this because of how they covered the lawfare all through the Trump years. It only goes one way.

Just as Jimmy Kimmel was rewritten as a hero because the FCC was involved, this won’t be seen as legit because Trump publicly ordered the indictments, and that seems like an overreach, to put it mildly. The house always wins.

I’m sure the Democrats are happy to pivot away from the story that fanatics in the party are shooting people. The story here is the same story it’s been for ten years: TRUMP DID SOMETHING.

Joe Biden spent most of his life in government. He was not inexperienced enough to do what Trump did - to loudly demand indictments. Biden, maybe Obama’s plan to indict Trump in four different jurisdictions to make it all seem like it wasn’t top-down is better politics. Make it clean, that’s the Democrats’ game. Keep it hidden.

Remember this scene in Primary Colors when the Clintons decide that corruption is the only way to win? That’s when keeping it clean shifted to corruption, but with the added twist of keeping it hidden from the public.

Trump doesn’t keep it clean. He keeps it messy. He’s transparent about everything he does. They will convict him as guilty no matter what he does, no matter whether he keeps it clean, which he doesn’t because he’s not capable of it. And strangely enough, that’s why people like me trust him more than we do the Democrats.

The Democrats broke the norm when they raided Mar-a-Lago and orchestrated indictments against Trump. They set this precedent. I always thought Trump should not have responded in kind. He should not have done what they did. But I understand why he wants to pay them back in kind.

In the end, though, whether it’s right or wrong is meaningless because the house always wins. The legacy media will always cover the story the same way. If it’s against Trump, it’s legit. If it is against the Democrats, it is not legit.

Does this hurt MAGA for the midterms and 2028? I guess it depends on a person’s capacity to tolerate extreme hypocrisy. We saw it in how they talked about the Jimmy Kimmel story, as though there hadn’t been government influence in things like firing Tucker Carlson after Chuck Schumer spent many times calling out Rupert Murdoch on the Senate Floor and demanding he rein in Tucker.

This is just one example.

Not to mention the Hunter Biden laptop, censoring users on social media - the list went on and on, and yet precious Kimmel gets a slap on the wrist, and it’s the end of the world. The house always wins.

Does the Comey indictment help the Democrats? To me, the Democrats are the children’s books. They are Chicken Little (the sky is falling!). They are the Boy Who Cried Wolf, and they are the Three Little Pigs. Ten years of focusing on Trump is BAD, and not fixing their own side has cost them dearly.

It isn’t going to be enough to keep attacking Trump and allowing themselves to be defined by Trump. What else do they have? Well, socialism. Bernie was out there on YouTube with a popular video on the “Two Americas.” This taps into the sentiment of Gen-Z right now (billionaires bad) and is the only future the Democrats have right now, other than attacking Trump.

I don’t think Gen-Z cares about the Comey indictment. I don’t think they even care that much about Trump. Many of them see ICE as the Gestapo, want an open border, to protect criminals, and are pro-Hamas. Why, because of the oppressor/oppressed mindset. This is what the Democrats should be focused on now. It’s too hard, though. Trump is their low-hanging fruit.

Bottom line is this: just as the FCC should back off pressuring networks, in my view, I’m not a fan of the lawfare precedent set by the Democrats and now perpetuated by Trump. I expect the first party to rise above it all will do better in the future. What we see now are Democrats who pretend to be against it when they were fully on board with it.

I think James Comey is a narcissistic liar. I think he’s probably guilty of this particular crime. But as with Kimmel, it will only help his star rise on the Left, help him sell his books, and portray himself as a hero for the “resistance.” That’s how they see it inside the bubble, anyway.

The more interesting news to me was the discovery that there were actually 274 agents in the crown on January 6th.

To me, January 6th played out like a manufactured crisis, a Black Swan event that handed absolute power to the Democrats for a time. I’ll write more about this later.

Were they shocked that Trump still rose and won again, even after their effective campaign to fool Americans into believing MAGA was the violent side? Probably. But again, until they solve their problems, until they have a better plan for America, their ongoing hysteria will only matter inside the walls of the Doomsday Cult.