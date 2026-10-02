Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim I's avatar
Jim I
16h

President Trump saved us first from Hillary, then Kamala.

Just to imagine our country today after 10- years with a 6-3 Hillary Clinton appointed Supreme Court…

Reply
Share
11 replies
KAG's avatar
KAG
16h

I just pray for our President's safety. Truth be told, I've always been a registered Republican but I did not vote for him in 2016, I abstained my vote. After the veil was lifted during early Covid, I happily voted for him in 2020. I too realized just how badly I had been lied to about him, Covid and many more things. As the saying goes, Trump was right. Thanks for sharing your enthusiasm and his rally schedule and whether you believe in prayer or not send good thoughts and prayers for him.

Reply
Share
81 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sasha Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture