Know where you are in history. As Trump is once again on the ropes, with the fate of his presidency and his legacy at stake, he is hitting the circuit, maybe for the last time. It is an extraordinary time in history that will never come again. Don’t miss it.

Politico says he will hit ten states. Tonight, it’s Alabama:

Maybe he’ll be back in 2028, but we have no idea how the next two years will play out. Right now, this month, we have the chance to watch Trump tell his stories and engage with the crowd.

I wasn’t around in 2016 to catch all the rallies. The ones I did watch, I saw as terrifying moments in American history, as if Hitler were on the march. Okay, even if I didn’t think it was that bad, I still felt the collective fear on my side of an unpredictable guy like Trump taking the podium and saying whatever he wanted. That is what we feared most: what Trump would say.

It took me a while to find my way into Trump’s world. I only did so out of a desperate need to try to find my own humanity. I could not participate in the dehumanization and hate that was mandated.

Even now, the hatred against Trump is unlike anything I’ve ever seen in my lifetime. It’s a terrifying place for us to land, where so many millions of Americans believe they are the morally superior side and think it makes them the good guys to throw away the other half of the country like human garbage.

The idea that my entire career would be ruined just because I voted for Trump or supported him is unlike anything I ever thought I would see in my lifetime, but I know it’s because they don’t know the real Trump. They only know the cartoon version. They’ve never watched The Weave.

People will be writing books about this moment in history for the next 50 years. You’re living through it. Make sure you don’t miss a minute. Fasten your seatbelts. It’s going to be a rocking-and-rolling month ahead.

I know the narrative is that his voters are abandoning him with just two years left. I have my doubts. I still think MAGA will have his back, even if I don’t know the ultimate fate of the midterms.

Either way, for the last six years I’ve always enjoyed Trump’s rallies, and even now I will watch every one. I wouldn’t miss it for the world.

The schedule at the moment

(from Grok AI):

Saturday, October 3

Vandalia, Ohio — Butler High School / Butler-Vandalia Student Activity Center (South Dixie Drive)

Doors about 3:30–4:00 p.m. ET; start about 5:30 p.m. ET. Focused on Sen. Jon Husted (and Ohio GOP races more broadly).

Monday, October 5

Grand Island, Nebraska — Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at the Nebraska State Fairgrounds

Doors roughly 1:30–2:30 p.m. CT; program around 4:30 p.m. CT; Trump remarks expected around 6:00 p.m. CT. Supporting Sen. Pete Ricketts and Gov. Jim Pillen. Free tickets with online RSVP.

Friday, October 9

Syracuse, New York — venue listed as TBA

Associated with Bruce Blakeman and other New York Republicans. Details are thinner than the earlier stops.