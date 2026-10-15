Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob MacLean's avatar
Bob MacLean
13h

So, Katie Zacharia is not a practicing lawyer and is not licensed to practice in any state? This is HUGE, guys. I’m serious!

Can’t wait for the media to find out about the “Physician” in Michigan (who has never been a practicing physician because he’s never had a medical license) running for Senate.

The media would crush him for that - imagine how many sober and judicious think pieces would be written about a non-physician Senate candidate calling himself a “Physician”, right? Right?

Reply
Share
11 replies
Richard's avatar
Richard
14h

Trump's trajectory is that the new press secretary is even better than the last. That is hard to do given the quality of the last. Keep it up.

Reply
Share
30 replies
123 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sasha Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture