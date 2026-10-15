When it comes to the Trump administration, the Left feeds hungrily like pigs at the trough. I was one of them during Trump’s first term and laughed right along with them when they attempted to publicly humiliate Sean Spicer by casting Melissa McCarthy to play him on SNL. Get them, we all thought. Destroy them!

We were mad we lost the election, and since we controlled all of American culture and most of its media, we decided the usual rules of decency no longer apply. All was justified in our war on Trump. Something bad had been done to us, and we would use every weapon in our arsenal to destroy them all and punish them for winning an election.

Anyone who worked for him was fair game.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders was mocked repeatedly for the way she looked because of those You Go Girl feminists, you know, the ones caterwauling about a Shane Gillis joke about whores at the gym? Yeah, those same women suddenly thought it was perfectly fine to mock her clothes, her accent, and her makeup.

They thought this was supposed to pass for comedy as they painted Sanders as someone covering up for the Russian collusion story, all of which turned out to be a lie. Did that matter to SNL? Of course not. They just wanted to depict her as a fat girl because they knew it hurt her and hurt Trump.

They really loved trashing the women, and their ratings were never higher. All of the women are here: Melania, Kellyanne Conway, Ivanka Trump.

The idea that Sanders was overweight was the funniest thing to the people who pretend to be offended when anyone even says the word “fat.”

I’m sure if she looked like she does now, they’d find another way to destroy her. They just picked the easiest thing: her looks. Really, it wasn’t just about her or even Trump. It was about his voters and how they weren't allowed inside our bubble.

But Michelle Wolf's take woke me up to the blatant double standard on my side because, by then, I was starting to call them out for being bullies in the exact ways we used to condemn.

And maybe that’s why they went at it with such lusty vigor. Maybe they were just sick of being told what they could and couldn’t say, or how they could never suggest women dress like whores at the gym! So instead, they found targets that no one would dare protect or defend.

It got so bad that ABC News actually had to do a story on their cruelty. Shocking, I know.

It wasn’t just in culture. Their cruel form of humor was matched by how they behaved toward his administration — calling them fascists — and Sanders was kicked out of a restaurant.

By Trump’s second term, Karoline Leavitt proved mostly Teflon to SNL. Out was Russiagate and in was Epstein. This was the best they could do.

Maybe they lost their taste for blood. Maybe they were exhausted and spent after all of those years feeding at the trough. Who knows. Either way, Vanity Fair decided to do the dirty work instead.

All of those Good People of the Left loved watching a major magazine attempt to destroy a woman they call K-K-Karoline.

So I already know what’s coming for Katie Zacharia, whose first press briefing was a little awkward. This is the Series Finale of the Trump Show, after all, and she just got a starring role.

The Left can’t believe it’s luck. A fresh hunk of meat tossed into the lion’s den.

They’ll all be giddy at the prospect of attempting to take down another Trump press secretary and, in typical Leftist fashion, their attacks will break all of their supposed rules of decency.

And in the end, after ten years, what do they really have to show for it? A long trail of media lies they ran out of desperation, hoping one last attack, one last scandal, would bring it all down.

Even now, when it looks like they have a chance to take back the midterms, they can’t help but still be this woman now and forever:

Michael Tracey posted this video of insane protesters who are trying to tie the Cornell 7 story into a Me Too No Kings anti-Trump rally.

He wrote, “These people are utter lunatics -- just a complete freak show.”

What I’ve learned coming out of this dark period is that most people on the Left aren’t strong. They are overly fragile and too easily undone.

MAGA, especially the women, are strong. Kellyanne Conway just went out and made herself look better. Sarah Huckabee Sanders got in shape. Karoline Leavitt batted away bullying taunts with a smile. That’s why Trump chose them. I hope the same is true for Katie Zacharia.