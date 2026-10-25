Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Kurt's avatar
Kurt
8h

France has one of, if not the, most generous welfare states on the world. They spend more per capita than actual communist countries and yet, they have riots.

With the Palestinian flag everywhere, maybe France should try a two-state solution.

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TWC's avatar
TWC
9hEdited

The narratives haven't matched reality for quite some time now. (Forever really, but that's a digression).

As far as why re: the 'Left' they will just repeat the bullshit cuz its all they have.

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