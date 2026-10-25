I was surprised to see NBC News covering the violent protests in France and across Europe. It isn’t something they usually care about. Then I watched their report. Their slant is subtle. You wouldn’t notice it unless you remembered what the media did during the similar protests in the summer of 2020—the “mostly peaceful” ones.

The media narrative is that people are protesting the cost of living, gas prices, and education. I was under the impression that socialist countries take care of these things. And why are there so many “Free Palestine” flags and “Eat the Rich” graffiti?

This French woman tries to explain it outside the false narrative. I bet you won’t hear this on the nightly news.

That made me wonder: why are they so insistent that the message is only about the high cost of living and gas? And why are so many protests erupting right now? Could there be some connection between these protests and the midterm elections? No, that couldn’t be. That’s crazy, right?

At the same time, a story was breaking on X from an account called DataRepublican. It released tapes and documents from a small group of self-appointed people who have hatched a plan for a new America if things get bad here amid the election.

It’s a complicated tangle of a story, which makes it hard to land as clickbait news. I even asked Grok to help me understand it.

Grok summarized it this way:

DataRepublican (Jennica Pounds) released a large archive of internal recordings, transcripts, and documents—hundreds of calls and thousands of files totaling hundreds of gigabytes—under the titles “The Democracy Files” and “The Illegitimacy Playbook.” These come mainly from networks of former USAID Democracy, Human Rights, and Governance (DRG) staff and related progressive activist and NGO groups after DOGE shut down USAID.

The core claims are that after USAID’s shutdown, former DRG officials formed the Democracy Renewal Group (same initials as their old office). Their stated goal was to apply the overseas “democracy assistance” and color-revolution playbook—previously used in places like Serbia in 2000, Georgia’s Rose Revolution, and Ukraine’s Orange Revolution—domestically in the United States. This evolved into Renew American Democracy (RAD), organized around the “4 B’s”:

- **Block**: Use protests, lawfare, and non-cooperation to hinder the Trump administration.

- **Bridge & Belong**: Shape dialogue and narratives.

- **Build**: Use a crisis as the opening for “structural reform” or a “refounding” of American government. One quoted line from Danielle Reiff (a DRG lead): “We can take that breakdown moment and leverage it for a big structural reform, you know, refounding moment.”

As I watched the violent riots expand throughout Europe and tried to understand this group’s planning to essentially incite a revolution should Trump invoke the Insurrection Act, it started to look all too familiar. Another group of unelected activists deciding in advance that things would go wrong, then planning how they would respond, reminded me of this:

I remember as a Democrat and Biden supporter thinking he could win the old-fashioned way—by campaigning. But as 2020 unfolded, with COVID and then the protests, I began to notice unseen hands orchestrating things from above.

They decided in advance that Trump would not accept the election results, and they decided there would be an “insurrection” long before January 6th. Everything they did to push the media and social media to engage in acts of sabotage against Trump was propped up and justified by the plan they hatched long before COVID hit our shores.

They thought they were “saving democracy,” but really they were orchestrating a rigged election. Had Biden won the old-fashioned way, Trump might have still contested it. But everything they did—from suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop, to tying Trump up in court, to preventing large gatherings, to changing laws, to lying about the summer of protests—was done in an effort to stop him, not to “save democracy.”

So here we are again, with another group that literally says they’re attempting to “save democracy” by planning a coup and roping in weak-minded governors like Gavin Newsom and JB Pritzker. Here’s a video explainer:

Talk about your Fourth Turning.

That brings us back to the riots in Europe. Is it possible—just possible—that some of this is being pushed, supported, or instigated by the same forces to bring those protests here? Is this what they secretly want for America: to push Trump toward the Insurrection Act? We saw some of it in the war on ICE in California and Minnesota, but are we going to see these same kinds of violent riots here?

What caught my attention was how the media was covering them. It seems they aren’t telling the whole truth or getting the full story. Why? I can’t say for sure, but it seems designed to support their pressure on Trump about the economy and to ask Americans, “Why aren’t you that mad?”

That may sound paranoid, but I’m honestly at a loss as to how we could see the same thing happen again. They insist it’s about students and the economy, but come on. Are they that mad about no toilet paper in the bathroom and high gas prices? No, that’s not what this is.

True, we see protests like this erupt all the time, this was just four years ago.

Much of that is due to the rise of social media. Still, what interests me is what DataRepublican uncovered: a plan to overtake the country and reshape it through shadow forces who don’t want to “save democracy” so much as wrestle it under their control.

Another explainer on color revolutions ties it to the same kind of mindset in 2020. The whole thing is worth a watch:

I remember that in 2020 it was the first time I saw the media either lying or driving a narrative someone else was orchestrating because it didn’t match what we were all seeing on our streets or on social media.

“Mostly peaceful protests,” they famously said. They seemed to want to taunt Trump into a fascist-like crackdown even then, and when he mostly backed off and let the governors control their states, they didn’t really know what to do—except that the protests made the Democrats look bad. And that’s why they had to lie about them.

In Michelle Obama’s very well-written and well-delivered speech, she blames Trump’s win on those who did not vote in 2016. She lies about the protests and riots, and she does it with calm sincerity. For the Obamas, it’s all about fixing a “racist” country, and for the Democrats, that’s still what they believe. They think democracy is attacking them.

She repeats the lie about the “peaceful protesters” for a “photo op.” She repeats the lie about Charlottesville. They use these lies to justify the extreme actions they’ve taken to attempt to subvert democracy.

She sells the lie that the other half of the country is “racist” and that’s the only reason they would ever want to vote for change.

These lies have hurt the entire country, but they’ve hurt the Democrats most of all. If only we had an honest press, but we don’t. They are as afraid of the mob as everyone else. They too want to be accepted and loved inside utopia. And so they lie too.

And now, it could be happening again.

They’ve arrived at an endgame where all they have left is a militarized totalitarian takeover of the country to enforce their utopian worldview on everyone else and punish the “ists” and the “phobes” once and for all.

They pretend January 6th was bad. In truth, it was exactly what they wanted and needed to make their closing argument about Trump and MAGA. It should shock them all that Trump won again despite it. Why? Because the public knew they were not telling the truth.

That was nothing compared to what we could see if MAGA ever really did decide to rise up. That’s what the Left does, not the Right. But you have to wonder what that would look like, what it would take, and how bad it could get.

Flagstaff, Arizona, 10 a.m.