I usually stay out of the comments because I figure, I had my say, so readers should also have their say. But ever so often someone writes me and I must respond. I do so knowing it will create a war in the comments. I only ask that you treat each other with respect. So, a reader writes:

I've been following your posts for a couple of months now and have mostly agreed with everything you have written, However the day Trump announced we were going to war I was shocked. I voted for him 3 times. Now I view him is a liar and a sociopath and a tool of Israel. Our forces are in effect mercenaries for Israel and that is a shame…You might also do some research on how genocidal Israel has become and the Zionist concept of an expanded Israel. Look at the bombing of southern Lebanon as a recent example. They have become what they accuse others of doing - They are the terrorists now.

First off, thank you for reading my posts and I’m glad that you have found some value in it. My response to this is simply to compare Israel to America. Supporters of Israel will say that they had claim to the land going back thousands of years. Whether that is true or not is beside the point. My point is to end what I think is dehumanizing against Israel and the Jewish people and that is that they are terrorists, Nazis or “committing Genocide” or that Trump is a “tool of Israel.”

As a sidenote, it would be funny if Trump reflected this ideology because finally, after ten long years of lies and accusations by the Left, he would have finally lived up to the Hitler moniker. Thankfully, that isn’t Trump. He has always been someone who understands that Israel is an important ally to the US. Here he is during his first campaign speech way back in 2016 saying as much:

He did campaign on no more wars and no wars in the Middle East. I would contend that the bombing of Iran is ending, not starting a war. Per Grok:

There is an argument to be made that Trump should never have gotten involved at all and let Israel fight the war that Iran started on October 7th. You know because it’s not like they haven’t been chanting “Death to America” for what - almost 50 years? They love us!

But I get that. Many in MAGA want prices to go down, the economy to improve, more jobs at home, etc. Although is that really true? Or is it that they want the Epstein circular conspiracy to finally indict Israel as involved in a globalist pedophile ring and finally end our support of Israel and abandon our key ally in the Middle East? Who’s to say?

Trump has been fighting this war on three fronts: the legacy media and the Left at war with him for ten years hoping every single time he does anything that this will finally destroy MAGA. Iran, of course, and their massive propaganda machine that has played the long game by infecting young minds in this country for years now to see the US as a colonizer and oppressive force and to see the Islamic Republic as the oppressed victims. And he’s also fighting against those like this reader who now feel betrayed and abandoned because of Trump’s support of Israel.

Let’s leave all of that aside, however. We can argue the points of the war - good, bad and ugly. However, it’s the deeper and more sinister part of this ideology I’d like to address. If you believe that Israel are now committing “genocide” and that they are the terrorists and that a tiny country full of 11 million people is really a massive threat, then you also must see America that way.

If you see America as a colonizing empire that exploited Black and Brown people and conquered this land, committing genocide against the Native Americans and taking what didn’t belong to us then congratulations, you’re a woke Leftist. And only then, will you not be a hypocrite for saying the same thing about Israel.

Just so that we’re all on the same page, you can’t be both a patriot and supporter of this country, its founding and its “right to exist” and not also defend Israel on the same essential grounds.

If you see America the way you see Israel then fine, I can’t argue with you. But if you, like Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens and others pretend to love America, support its founding, stand up for its right to exist, Manifest Destiny and all of that, then you have to also grant Israel that same right.

My opinion is that “fair” has nothing to do with it. You come, you conquer, you win and that’s that. That is how it works in the natural world, across all species from insects to mammals to humans. Hitler, in fact, would have conquered Europe and turned it into an Aryan Empire if not for the allies kicking ass and taking names.

You have to fight to protect what you love. If you think the United States, after being the good guys in World War II and facilitating in the founding of Israel, should abandon all ties with the country then you’re a fool. No one gives up powerful players on the Chess board willingly.

If you’d like to make the argument that Trump should cut and run right now to focus on the problems at home, fine. That’s a fair argument to make. He loses either way. The media will make sure of it. They will talk of nothing but the war until the midterms. If he succeeds that could mean an ugly war with boots on the ground, American soldiers dead but a war finally won.

Finally, Trump, I see as the Gray Champion of the Fourth Turning. In every Fourth Turning, there is always a war. The Revolutionary War, the Civil War, World War II. I knew years ago, and have written about it, that there would be a war for this to be a Fourth Turning. We don’t know what kind of war. I figured it would have involved China, Russia and Iran.

If the Democrats had won, we’d likely have been at war with Russia. Now, who knows where this goes. But a Fourth Turning is not for the faint of heart. Here is how they wrote about it in the 1997 book by Neil Howe and William H. Strauss:

So, Trump is the Gray Champion, the only person in the storm guiding the ship. We don’t know what the outcome will be but we can only hope for the best. Fourth Turnings, according to Howe and Strauss, can’t be stopped. I have been expecting a big war.

Don’t let your mind be poisoned by people who need an easy scapegoat to blame for their problems. You can argue support for the war or Israel without making it a sinister conspiracy. And if you see it as a sinister conspiracy well, you have to see America — and every other nation — the same way.