Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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JR's avatar
JR
5h

Trump is the ultimate shape-shifter. He's a Russian asset, while being an insurrectionist, while being a Nazi, while being a King and now finally, he's a puppet of the JOOOOOOOOOZ. Trump is all of those and none of those at the same time. He exists in a quantum state, not of physics but of politics.

There's nothing in the world easier than to not do things. That's why everybody talked about Iran for 47 years without doing dick. Trump took action and we don't know the ultimate outcome of this war, and won't for decades. But with Trump, he actually hits with the big stick he carries. And that alone makes him worth more than all of his critics put together multiplies by infinity plus one.

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Skenny's avatar
Skenny
5h

A lot of people have all the answers..... even without having all the information.

In other words, it's not reasonable to think Trump and members of his administration do not have access to information that is not available to the public. Patience, Grasshopper!

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