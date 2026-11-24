A reader wants to know:

My answer: It might be a “bad look” and a dangerous precedent for future presidents, but it is not “fascism” or “socialism.” If it were fascism, the Nvidia board would have had no choice but to reinstate him, or it would never have let him resign in the first place. Under a fascist state, a scandal wouldn’t matter. The state decides what happens to Jensen Huang, not the board.

A fascist would simply shoot Huang if he believed there was some threat to the state. Fascists don’t argue or negotiate or make decisions that way. Not to mention there would be no media chatter, no debate, no Democratic opposition, etc.

Fascism means all the sticks of wood bound together as one: the state and industry move as a single unit, so there’s no board to persuade. There is no “the President calls and we make the call.” That isn’t fascism. It’s closer to “jawboning.”

It’s also not socialism, because Nvidia hasn’t been nationalized. Under a socialist government, the state owns or controls the means of production, so the government would own the company and wouldn’t care what the board thought. We have publicly traded companies, and Nvidia is one.

The company’s profits go to the shareholders, not the government, and the decision belonged to the board. If you’ll notice, there has been a ten-year war on Trump, with much of the power in America deciding that Trump should not be allowed to run or win.

They would frame him, block him at every turn, impeach him, and ultimately try to throw him in jail. So the idea that he can simply dictate to a company seems like a stretch. The board clearly worried Nvidia couldn’t survive without Huang and that the whole thing would collapse. They could be right. In my opinion, they made the right move.

The Trump administration did take a 10% stake in Intel last year, and it takes a cut of Nvidia’s chip sales to China - not for personal profit, but it does go to the government. But neither gives the government any control, and it doesn’t seem likely Trump would have punished Nvidia if the board had chosen to run the business without Huang. This isn’t Jimmy Kimmel and ABC, or CBS and 60 Minutes, where Trump felt personally wronged.

Trump knows Nvidia is the most successful company in America, or certainly one of them. He knows the stock fell sharply after Huang stepped down. He knows a sinking economy hurts his administration - needless to say. What does he want? For America to succeed, for Nvidia to succeed, and above all, to win the AI race with China.

If China’s goal was to get Huang removed and watch Nvidia stumble, then Nvidia without Jensen is a win for China. You get that part, right? He can’t be easily replaced, and an Nvidia without him puts far less heat on China.

If any laws were broken, investigate. Nvidia’s own board investigation is still open. But have any laws been broken?

Critics shouldn’t let their dislike of Trump turn into rooting against an American company.

All of this is, as usual, just my opinion.