Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
6h

Epic pair. Jenny is great. Free thinking will save culture.

Reply
Share
HAVUK's avatar
HAVUK
5h

First time seeing you Sasha... Beautiful like I imagined. Thanks for the heads up on Jenny Holland. It's encouraging to know there are other GenXers who are seeing through the propaganda.

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sasha Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture