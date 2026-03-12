I’ve been admiring the work of Jenny Holland for a while now. She’s younger than me by ten years but we come from the same world - NPR, gen-X, the 90s. And we both found ourselves ecaping the Left and navigating toward the Right. Both of us began listening to Steve Bannon’s War Room, for instance, and both were shunned by our former friends.

If you’re interested, she interviewed me for about an hour. You can find that interview by clicking here.

She’s also worth reading at her Substack, Jenny Holland and her videos are great too. We talk mostly about my life but she also has some stories to tell. We’re toying with the idea of doing a regular podcast.