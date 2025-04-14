Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
erniet's avatar
erniet
Apr 14

i ain't unsubscribing...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
HAVUK's avatar
HAVUK
Apr 14

I think it's funny how people get so worked up over trivial things. It's baffling and hilarious at the same time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
59 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Stone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture