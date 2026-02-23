I will confess, I didn’t watch the hockey game. I wish I’d watched it. I did, however, watch Megyn Kelly’s thrilling rundown of the event. I got chills and teared up just listening to it.

Ben Shapiro’s coverage was also top-notch:

I wish I’d watched so I could have enjoyed that moment in real time, to feel that swell of pride for this crazy, beautiful, absolutely insane country of ours. That’s us, that guy with the bloody teeth and a big smile on his face and the American flag wrapped around his shoulders.

“The whole country is behind you, American SWAG.”

American SWAG!

Of course, those on the Left have to make sure this, like everything else, turns into a fiery ball of rage by them. It will be chaos and misery until they’re back in power. That’s the game.

Dave Portnoy speaks the truth.

How diseased does your brain have to be to not be happy for the Team USA hockey players and their historic victory at the Winter Olympics? You have to live in a bunker ruled by a Doomsday Cult where every day is the end of the world because the legacy media says so.

And unfortunately, for many of them, that’s all they get — Rachel Maddow's nightly monologue, Peter Baker’s clickbait Twitter, you know the drill. As long as they’re getting their “two minutes of hate,” nothing will change.

The result of that insulated worldview is Robert De Niro blubbering to Nicolle Wallace about saving this country. Yes, we get it. We know the wealthy and the powerful don’t like Trump. That’s probably why he won again, but don’t tell them that.

Wallace says, “…to save the country we love.” De Niro says you have to “lift people up. You have to bring us together.” They have never looked more out of touch than they do right now, with the hashtag #bestpeople in the corner. Do they have any idea how crazy they really are?

De Niro has a net worth of $500 million. Bruce Springsteen has a net worth of over $1 billion. U2 has a combined net worth of almost $2 billion. Their problems are existential, something they talk about at cocktail parties, so they can pretend they’re something other than the aristocracy, that they still have integrity and a sense of purpose.

In their fever dream, this is 1930s Berlin, and Trump is Hitler, so to celebrate any of it is to condone fascism. It’s just that it isn’t true. It wasn’t true in 2016 and it’s still not true. No one should take them seriously ever again after ten years of this mass delusion. How can we ever trust them to see the truth, let alone tell it?

The truth is that they want to ruin everything, to keep people as miserable as possible just to take back power. Sorry, not this time, folks. You can’t shame us out of celebrating.

No one can watch this minute where “next goal wins” and not have tears streaming down their face. Well, at least I can’t, and I know nothing about hockey and didn’t even watch the game.

Those tears are American pride. Our boys won it in a one-in-a-million shot.

That is a thing of beauty that can’t be replicated. I’m sorry for those whose world is so small that even this has to be about partisan politics. Enjoy the moment. Make friends with the other side of the country. Learn to see Trump for who he is.

Trump is supposedly bringing the Gold Medal champs to the State of the Union. I hope they go. We need to feel united again. And when I see them, I too will be chanting USA, USA, USA.