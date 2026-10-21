On the 2Way platform with Mark Halperin, Kevin Walling, and Larry O’Connor, Halperin made the outrageous accusation that the protests against Trump were somehow staged. Here is the full video. Here is a clip:

Halperin has been telling a story about the midterms, and the protests don’t fit exactly. The Democrats are all cleaned up and sane, so the story goes, and they’re making a “something better” pitch to the people. They’re not crazy, not crazy at all, so why would they bother protesting? They’re winning.

Ah, Mark clearly doesn’t know the Left the way I do. They couldn’t stop even if they wanted to. This is a deep, pathological disorder that didn’t even stop when Trump was voted out in 2020. It won’t stop once they are back in power (MAGA beware) and will probably last two more decades. That’s how deep this goes.

So, for Halperin’s education, I made a compilation video of scenes from the run-up to the midterms.

Language warning: I didn't bleep the F-bombs.

It’s emotional blackmail, Great Feminization-style all the way. But it’s also part of their ongoing strategy that has been at play for ten years.

Remember 2015? Violence against Trump supporters went on all through Trump’s first term. There has never been anything quite like this, certainly not in my lifetime unless you count the Jim Crow South amid desegregation. The media cherry-picks things Trump says, dumps them into the psychotic churn of the Doomsday Cult every second of every day, and this is the result.

That’s what eventually caused me to escape the cult and try to find out who they all really were. Did we really share our country with rapists, racists, and Nazis? Of course not. Shame on the media for what they’ve done to all of us, but there is no turning it around.

Obviously, these protesters are performing for their own cameras and to go viral. But you have to watch TikTok to see how these narratives are shaped, though it’s nothing new. This has been going on for a decade.

When Trump was elected, this was the scene:

The worst it ever got was the summer of 2020, which no one really talks about much. January 6th, of course, was treated like 9/11 and Pearl Harbor—imagine that. But this was seen as justified, even if it was also a strategy by the Democrats to create chaos to vote Trump out.

Trump was almost assassinated three times. The reason is the ongoing dehumanizing language of the Left—every word they chant in unison, spittle flying out of their mouths, eyes wide and deranged, is a permission structure for violence: RACIST, RAPIST, FASCIST, DICTATOR, PEDOPHILE, HITLER.

That’s why none of it has registered and why they dream of his death and make videos about it. It’s the “When it Happens” trend on TikTok. They all know what it means.

It’s also why Tyler Robinson etched “Hey fascist, catch” on the bullet casings. If Charlie Kirk is called a fascist, then what’s the problem with killing him?

The new movie sensation *You Can See Everything* has a surprise appearance by actress Amanda Seyfried, who plays Elizabeth Holmes in *The Dropout*. Seyfried famously suggested that Charlie Kirk brought about his own death with this Instagram post:

As though Charlie Kirk incites violence, or that Trump ever did, when these folks are obviously the violent side.

Seyfried doubles down any time anyone asks her about her Charlie Kirk comments and calls him “hateful.” By that, she means he says things she doesn’t like. On the Left, “hate” is defined as disagreeing with them about various identity groups, DEI, gender-affirming care, abortion, etc.

When You Can See Everything screened in Telluride earlier this year, the audience burst into applause when Seyfried called Kirk a “p*ssy.” She’s a hero to the Left, someone for whom the assassination of a MAGA hero made the world a better place.

This is not what Democracy looks like. It’s what fascism looks like. You know, the actual definition? Conform or else. I keep waiting for them to turn this madness around, but ten years on, it is only getting worse.

One has to marvel at this moment. The Democrats, by all accounts, will dominate the midterms in what Halperin suggested (but didn’t predict) would be a “blue tsunami,” yet here they still are.

Everyone needs a better education on the kind of people we’re dealing with on the Left. Good luck with that. Legacy media just doesn’t cover it, and never has. They’ve never reckoned with their part in it. The Democrats have never atoned for it, or even apologized. They don’t think they should—and it’s depressing to know they’ll soon be back in charge of our country, our schools, our institutions, and AI.

[I’m packing and getting ready for my trip back east to help my daughter move, but there will be podcasts soon!]