Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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NothingButNet's avatar
NothingButNet
9h

Dems only avenues of communication are screeching, screaming, ridiculing and condemning those with whom they disagree. Most normal people disagree with today’s Democratic platform, whatever the hell that platform has become. The Dem party is truly repulsive 🤮

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Jen Todd's avatar
Jen Todd
8hEdited

Maybe you and Halperin missed the admission by Wedgwood Polls that they fabricated their polling information in favor of certain dem and dsa candidates. Where was their money coming from? A blue wave? I don't buy it. Maybe one day dems will spend more time on an intelligent and effective policy platform and less time on propagandizing their anti-human slop.

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/democrats-furious-pollster-boosting-far-left-candidates-admits-fabricating-surveys-absolute-scumbags

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