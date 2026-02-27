draw a picture of female frustration

To keep you up with my ongoing drama with Big Tech, I have now been suspended from X for impersonating myself.

After I started an alt account on X, [at] sashastone26 on X, I was starting to gain some followers again. But more importantly, I could read news and comment on it. One might see this as the biggest waste of time ever, but I chose to see it as a daily routine. This morning, I logged on to find out my account had been suspended because I was impersonating myself. All of my followers vanished, and I could not post anything.

As usual, the support process is a tangled morass of horror. There is no human being to be had anywhere, just the usual “prove you are a human” puzzles. At least I could do that. I could prove I was a lowly human desperately trying to crash a site run by robots.

I still have access to my original account on X, [at] awardsdaily. But that one was built largely in the days when I was still an accepted member of Hollywood and the Democrats. When I sign on and read the tweets, it is one trigger after another. I use it to peer into the crazy Doomsday Cult, and honestly, it never disappoints.

My other account had been curated to my specific tastes, and it, along with YouTube, appears to be erased. These are not real problems, I know. They are silly problems that exist in an imaginary world that isn’t real. I appreciate your patience in being the sounding board for my eternal frustration.

All of this to say, the account I told you about (sashastone26) appears to be useless too, now. Who knows, maybe someday I will get my real account back, and then I won’t have to impersonate myself and then get suspended for it.

In the meantime, I am working on a few pieces I hope to post, if not today then over the weekend.