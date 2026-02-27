Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger J's avatar
Roger J
2h

I'd appeal to Elon Musk. He might never see it, but possibly you could get results.

Reply
Share
1 reply
LAP8886's avatar
LAP8886
2h

Hang in there, Sasha! We are really looking forward to reading your next post whenever you have time to get to it.

Reply
Share
1 reply
64 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sasha Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture