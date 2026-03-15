Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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erniet's avatar
erniet
19h

People who play dress-up for a living are not serious people and are not essential to society. The old movie stars understood that. The modern movie stars, unfortunately, will probably never learn that.

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ALLYSONRT's avatar
ALLYSONRT
19h

I have no intention of watching the Oscar's. I only saw one movie, Sentimental Value and walked out of it. It was a miserable and dreadful waste of time. I got a refund as I didnt want my $7.00 matinee money to fund a second of that film.

I find the movies depressing, the actors ugly, and the not so subtle political DEI crap intolerable .

To quote Clark Gable in Gone With The Wind, "Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn!"

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