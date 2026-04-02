Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Emumundo's avatar
Emumundo
3d

For President Trump every day is the Ides of March.

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Brian M's avatar
Brian M
3dEdited

What does the Left Media strategy really have to do with "Trump"? It is just a name. The Dems / Left media will apply the same strategy of smearing the conservative leadership no matter who succeeds Trump in less than 3 years. It has worked so well the past 12 years (and really for 20 years before that), why bother to change the strategy? It is unlikely any who follow Trump will be as strong and able to ignore the smearing and bashing as does Trump. It will become increasingly less popular to be a conservative until there are nothing but far left liberals. Any remaining conservatives will be locked away in concentration camps. And that is their goal

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