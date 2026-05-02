I hesitate to post my thoughts on Tucker Carlson. I know I have readers who agree with him on much of what he thinks and believes. I risk losing those readers and subscribers. And yet, I also want to tell the truth, for better or worse.

In my opinion, Tucker Carlson is out to harm Trump and thus, the MAGA movement. He doesn’t seem to care that much about the people who will be harmed should the Democrats take back power. His war is personal. His feelings are hurt, and now, he’s out for revenge. Why else would he become a useful idiot for the New York Times?

In this interview, which just dropped today at the New York Times, he tries to dress up his language, his thoughts, and ideas to make them sound slightly more rational. I certainly can’t watch the interview, and I only skimmed it on the site. It is the usual Tucker slip-and-dodge, a skill I used to appreciate way back when.

What I resent now is his revenge tour ahead of the midterms with just one purpose: to get back at Donald Trump. For Israel, for calling him a “broken man” since being fired from Fox.

I did not predict the Series Finale of the Trump Show to include prominent podcasters who once supported Trump, now turning on him just before the midterms, but here we are. They will say that Trump did it to himself, and what do they care? They will still keep their jobs and live their lives of privilege. They won’t be hurt by the Democrats taking back power, except that they might be censored off the internet.

What I liked about Tucker Carlson and why I took his firing from Fox so personally was that I believed he was a prominent voice for the forgotten Americans on the Right, those who were not given special status because of their skin color and had been left behind by the utopia people like me built. Tucker spoke for them every night on his show on Fox.

When he was silenced, I believed they had lost an advocate, and that bothered me, which is why I faithfully posted his videos here for years, despite the criticism I received from so many people. If there was one person who caused me grief, it was Tucker. I lost many subscribers over that, but I felt his voice was necessary.

Now, the opposite is true. I risk losing subscribers because I see Tucker Carlson and others like him as a destructive force to the people they used to represent. Many of them don’t see it that way. They’ve shifted their blame away from illegal immigrants and the Woke Left to Israel and the Jews. And because Trump stands with Israel, he’s now expendable or worse, dangerous.

People like Tucker insist it isn’t “antisemitism” or about the Jews specifically because he’s been in the news business most of his life. He knows what to say that will cause Trump maximum harm, and that is the lie that Trump has abandoned the American people in pursuit of Israel’s goals.

I won’t get into his head and say what I think he believes. It doesn’t matter, though. The end result is the same. One group is being blamed for all of the ills, not just in society but in this world.

That’s why he and others have to link it to the assassination of Charlie Kirk. It has to go deeper than simply going along with Lindsay Graham and the neocons to bomb Iran. It has to be dark, evil, and sinister.

The whole reason I left the Left and decided to align myself with Trump and MAGA was that I cared about two things: the future of this country at the hands of a fundamentalist cult and the abandoned Americans that cult left behind.

I gave up everything to fight for this cause as passionately as I had fought for the Democrats once upon a time, in an attempt to undo the damage I helped manifest. But the thing I realized on the Left and the Right is that people have to learn their lessons the hard way. You can scream it from the rooftops, and it won’t make a difference.

But just imagine being one of them and watching a guy fight for you, for your representation, for ten years. You watch him be impeached, indicted, his home raided by the FBI, almost shot in the head, nearly thrown in jail, and thrown off the ballot. You’re with him through thick and thin, even on January 6th. Then, just because of one decision, you’re out.

That’s a level of stupidity that’s hard for me to fathom, Left or Right, whether it’s Tucker Carlson or Lisa on X. I can only look on in horror at what they’re about to do, what they’re about to give up, and what is about to happen to this country.

Don’t say you care about America more, Tucker Carlson, if you’re willing to put the Democrats back in power. You won’t even recognize this country when they’re finished transforming it back into a totalitarian nightmare.

Maybe I’m old enough to know that these wars in the Middle East have been going on for as long as I have been alive. What Trump is attempting to do now is to end them for good. I can’t fault him for that. Israel is an ally of the United States, whether Tucker wants to recognize that or not. He’s an isolationist, both in his ideas on this country and in his own life. Fine. But the damage he will do to the MAGA base in incalcuable.

I understand criticizing the war. I understand wishing he hadn’t done it. I don’t understand a personal vendetta that will hurt so many people who put their trust and faith in Tucker Carlson. It’s no skin off his nose. He can sit in his sauna in Maine. His family is taken care of. He has everything a person could want in life. That won’t be true for everyone else.

So yes, I will lose subscribers for this, even paid subscribers. Perhaps some will initiate a “dispute” and say I charged them fraudulently (please don’t). But what can I say other than the truth? I guess I can say I’m sorry for posting Tucker Carlson’s videos. I regret it now.



