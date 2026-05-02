Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Petty Rage Machine's avatar
Petty Rage Machine
6h

As a man who used to follow Tucker, pay for his content, and root for his success, I can say with absolute certainty that I have not changed, Tucker has. He is now a tool for the same globalist parasites he used to rage against. Tucker has zero credibility and it’s really disappointing because he could have been a powerful force for good.

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JMAC's avatar
JMAC
6h

You won’t lose me, Sasha. As one of the people who suggested that you not platform him, I see you as that rare person in the media who will report what is true, as and when you see it.

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