I remember reading about Trump’s life in a book by his niece, that awful Mary Trump, and the book was meant to make people like me — resistance libs — hate Trump even more than we already did.

When she told the story of Trump’s mother going to the hospital when he was a toddler and how he had to fend for himself emotionally, it caused a hairline crack in my hate and let just a small bit of empathy in. She hadn’t intended that result, but I finally saw Trump as a human being.

Nothing they ever said he would do, he did. There are no mass graves or body bags. No one was thrown in jail for protesting. He didn’t start World War III. There are no real “concentration camps.” The case against Trump by the left exists in their collective imaginations.

That has never meant his supporters don’t see his flaws or criticize him when he deserves it. It simply means they’d never go along with the mass delusions of the version of Trump they think exists.

They haven’t let up, even today. Everything Trump does has to fail for them to “feel safe.” Despite that, Trump emerges as a winner in his 80th year.

I made this video to celebrate the 2024 election, but I might as well post it here again - Happy Birthday to the GOAT.