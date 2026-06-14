Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Suzie's avatar
Suzie
16h

“Nothing they ever said he would do, he did. There are no mass graves or body bags. No one was thrown in jail for protesting. He didn’t start World War III. There are no real “concentration camps.” The case against Trump by the left exists in their collective imaginations. “

But those things are ALL on the list of things they want to do to us, and in many cases already have, (Jan 6th protestors hunted down and tossed into prison, igniting the Ukraine/ Russia war, killing seniors in nursing homes, trying to imprison AND assassinate the president), and they’ll do far worse if they ever taste power again. They’ve said it OUT LOUD themselves.

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Jeff Keener's avatar
Jeff Keener
16hEdited

Batya has a really great column up today about Europeans, here for the World Cup, are discovering an America (a red America) that is nothing like the America portrayed by the elitists in our (and their) media and they are loving it. Little things like free refills on coffee, biscuits & gravy, Ranch dressing, the vastness & quaintness of flyover America, country music, and of course, the abundance that too many of us take for granted.

In some ways, the Real Trump is like the Real America. When you get to know them, you find that they are not what the opposition want you to believe.

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