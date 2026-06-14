Happy 80th Birthday, President Trump
I remember reading about Trump’s life in a book by his niece, that awful Mary Trump, and the book was meant to make people like me — resistance libs — hate Trump even more than we already did.
When she told the story of Trump’s mother going to the hospital when he was a toddler and how he had to fend for himself emotionally, it caused a hairline crack in my hate and let just a small bit of empathy in. She hadn’t intended that result, but I finally saw Trump as a human being.
Nothing they ever said he would do, he did. There are no mass graves or body bags. No one was thrown in jail for protesting. He didn’t start World War III. There are no real “concentration camps.” The case against Trump by the left exists in their collective imaginations.
That has never meant his supporters don’t see his flaws or criticize him when he deserves it. It simply means they’d never go along with the mass delusions of the version of Trump they think exists.
They haven’t let up, even today. Everything Trump does has to fail for them to “feel safe.” Despite that, Trump emerges as a winner in his 80th year.
I made this video to celebrate the 2024 election, but I might as well post it here again - Happy Birthday to the GOAT.
“Nothing they ever said he would do, he did. There are no mass graves or body bags. No one was thrown in jail for protesting. He didn’t start World War III. There are no real “concentration camps.” The case against Trump by the left exists in their collective imaginations. “
But those things are ALL on the list of things they want to do to us, and in many cases already have, (Jan 6th protestors hunted down and tossed into prison, igniting the Ukraine/ Russia war, killing seniors in nursing homes, trying to imprison AND assassinate the president), and they’ll do far worse if they ever taste power again. They’ve said it OUT LOUD themselves.
Batya has a really great column up today about Europeans, here for the World Cup, are discovering an America (a red America) that is nothing like the America portrayed by the elitists in our (and their) media and they are loving it. Little things like free refills on coffee, biscuits & gravy, Ranch dressing, the vastness & quaintness of flyover America, country music, and of course, the abundance that too many of us take for granted.
In some ways, the Real Trump is like the Real America. When you get to know them, you find that they are not what the opposition want you to believe.