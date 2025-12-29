2025 was the first year of the Trump presidency, and in my mind, he fully delivered. He’s gone directly to war on the Left’s gender cult and has given young people more than a chance to escape the madness just by doing what only he can do: say things out loud no one would dare say. He has threatened governors in certain states to protect women and girls in sports.

He’s made bold moves, some that landed (freeing the hostages, settling wars) and some that have backfired (mass deportations). He’s a man of action and has taken the slings and arrows for all of us who voted for him. I don’t know how anyone can complain. All I want to do is thank him for his service.

And I can’t wait to see the ballroom, and if these idiots on the Left tear it down, well, he tried. I appreciate how he tried to open the Kennedy Center to the rest of the country. Nearly all Americans have been abandoned by a culture co-opted not just by the Left but by the extreme woke Left, which has meant everything has become a corrective, a lecture, a virtue signal.

The ruling class is living through a populist revolt. Now, because all the Democrats and the Left can do is sell nothing but failure to the American people, they want to see the Kennedy Center fail, too. It must. Their slogan should be, “Without me, you’re nothing!” So Trump put his name on it to troll them because, from his perspective, it doesn’t matter what he does. They will always treat him the same way, like he doesn’t deserve any praise or any credit for anything.

The crazier things get on the Left and the Right, the more convinced I am that Trump was the normal one and that I made the right call voting for him. No regrets. If the Democrats haven’t figured out why they lost to him a second time, well, that’s on them.

They can’t fix a problem they can’t even name. All they’ve done for ten long years is project hatred and work as hard as they could to alienate voters like me. They’ve done nothing to try to win us back. They think we should be sad that they shut us out and beg to be let back in. Who’d want that? Not me. I’ll suffer out here with the free Americans.

As bad as the Right can be at times, the Left is still the crazier side, and they should never be allowed to take back power. I can only hope the Republicans really understand what’s at stake. These people do not have a plan for the rest of the country.

They are still locked into the same mass delusion as they’ve been for ten years, with no end in sight. Not even a second loss to Trump snapped them out of it. They’ve only made things more tense, more dangerous, more violent.

The year was marked by the brutal assassination of Charlie Kirk, a man whose memory has only grown bigger with people like me, who didn’t think much of him before, seeing him as a bright light in an otherwise bleak time. Of course, they killed him. Silencing Charlie Kirk was the aim, just as silencing all dissent is the aim from the Left, whether it’s cancel culture or political assassinations.

Charlie’s presence is greatly missed, especially on the Right, where a war has broken out in his absence. A particularly ugly strain of the Right has emerged, which threatens to undo everything Trump and MAGA have worked for. They were never the “racists” or the second Confederacy. They were never “Jews will not replace us,” or “You will not replace us,” or whatever they were chanting that day (I still think the latter).

But if the darker forces rising on the Right take over MAGA, well, that’s the end of that. They will, at long last, have lived up to the stereotype. To me, that’s how they lose 2026 and 2028. Sure, it’s the economy, stupid, and it’s certainly healthcare. But if the party becomes what some have called the “Woke Right,” as obsessed with identity as the Left, well, stick a fork in it.

We all need something to vote for, to hope for, to get behind. It can’t only be fighting against. That’s the cautionary tale of what has happened to the Left. Their ten-year war on Trump and MAGA has transformed the “hope and change” party into one of bitterness, hatred, and now, violence. Don’t be like them. Be the light.

The only hope this country has right now, for culture, education, journalism, and whatever horrors await with technological advances that will take us farther than we could ever have imagined, isn’t in the hands of either extreme of either side. We have to find some common ground and get back to preserving the Union.

Predictions

Here are my previous predictions. I mostly got it wrong, but I got some things right. Off the top of my head…

The Democrats continue their lurch toward corruption and totalitarianism by attempting to remove Donald Trump from the ballots in other states. Trump is convicted of something they’ve charged him with, but wins the election in a landslide, both the popular vote and the Electoral College. He becomes the first “convicted felon” to win the presidency. So disgusted are the American people that the GOP takes the House and the Senate, too. Joe Biden attempts to take the United States into a hot war to save his presidency. A major celebrity figure will enter the presidential race to “save the country” from either of the two contenders. It will be someone on the level of The Rock. Taylor Swift will become pregnant with Travis Kelce’s baby even before they are engaged or married. Before the election, X will be shut down for “misinformation” by the government. A “politically incorrect” type of news show launches in primetime, pulling major figures from each side for a weekly (heated) discussion on the issues, with Tucker Carlson, Chris Cuomo, Megyn Kelly, Bill Maher, Joe Rogan, Jon Stewart, etc. A new streaming platform launches that offers “non-woke” content, like the Daily Wire but not specific to a political party. After Trump wins a second term, California, Washington, New York, and Colorado threaten to secede from the union but the plan is aborted, unanimously rejected by voters.

And 2025 :

JD Vance will be the new target of the Democrats now that they know he’s next in line. AOC will emerge as the main challenger to centrist Kamala Harris, but they will continue to be defined and driven by identity politics. AOC will add the populist flavor back to the Democratic Party. The Musk/Trump alliance will end at some point in 2025. Either abruptly and traumatically or a slow fade out. Either way, the media will turn it into the year’s biggest story. Then Hollywood will make a (bad) movie about it. The fight over free speech and Twitter will continue, and it’s possible that things boil over to the point where MAGA parts ways with Elon Musk and the app over it. MSNBC will end its nightly lineup and pivot to straight news. Both the Left and the Right will continue to be driven by the extremes. Thus, the race to the middle will continue heading into 2028. The Left’s feelings of helplessness will continue to drive them toward violence and terrorism, Luigi Mangione-style. Climate change, immigration, trans rights, Gaza - all will be fodder for mass protests and eruptions of violence. It could get really bad, like Oklahoma City bad, like Manson family bad. Hollywood will bring back blockbusters with male heroes and revive at least some of its diminished box office. But it will be too little, too late. There will be mass closures of movie theaters throughout the country. At this same time, the counterculture will continue making movies to compete directly with Hollywood. More musicians and artists will gravitate to the free states of MAGA and away from totalitarianism. We could see something like a rebirth or a renaissance of music, film, comedy, etc. Taylor Swift will marry Travis Kelce and will be pregnant shortly thereafter.

Okay, so for 2026

What are my top ten predictions? Here goes:

The governors puffing up like peacocks try to “out-tough” one another up against Trump’s efforts with ICE. They overplay their hand, leading to chaos and unrest on the streets, with something that looks like the Summer of 2020. Trump ends up having to send in the National Guard anyway. This will happen in several states. We will come close to a hot Civil War. Because the midterms are coming up, there will be mass protests like the No Kings movement, and they will be relentless. A sea of angry Resistance Libs with purple hair and noserings will gain more and more attention from the legacy media to help push them toward victory. The Democrats will take the House and either take the Senate or improve their standing now. Perhaps there will be resignations or switches in party affiliation. And yes, they will immediately impeach Trump a third time and use his remaining term to persecute all of his administration’s actions. The “America Only” crowd, like Marjorie Taylor Greene, will help the Democrats win the midterms by dividing the Right and suppressing the vote so that they then rise to take control of the base (which won’t happen). The Lincoln Project types will amplify the fracture. There will be at least one high-profile assassination or assassination attempt. We will see our first major terrorist incident using AI. It will wipe out the grid or mess with the water supply or, in some other way, shock Americans awake to this new, powerful weapon other countries have at their fingertips, and AI warfare becomes the new arms race. Taylor Swift will indeed marry Travis Kelce in a lavish wedding, and her pregnancy will spark a baby boom. 2026 will be the year Hollywood gives up on movie theaters, and they begin to close throughout the country, leaving only event movies and niche audiences to play in big cities. A leader will rise who can appeal to both sides of moderate Americans, like a Ross Perot type who has a bigger plan for America and transcends partisan politics. That leader will become a major challenger for 2028. A counter culture boom will take root in Austin and other places and start building back everything we’ve lost, like making movies people actually want to see, and the industry will begin anew. The trend will be mending, not dividing.

That’s about all I got, folks. I will be uploading a podcast in a day or so. My daughter has been here visiting, and I didn’t want to use that time recording and editing. But will have one ready soon.

Thank you for everything. And with mad respect and love, I wish you a Happy New Year.