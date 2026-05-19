Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
2h

Time for the late night airwaves to become unburdened by what has been.

Reply
Share
6 replies
Mike's avatar
Mike
2h

"Good riddance, Stephen Colbert, you snide, smug, sanctimonious, intolerable partisan hack. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out." - Beautiful.

Reply
Share
2 replies
73 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sasha Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture