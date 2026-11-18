I remember where I was just before COVID hit. I was crammed into the Dolby Theatre, about to watch the Oscars. It was the moment just before everything changed. Hollywood had delivered several big, expensive films that many thought should have won Best Picture—1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood among them. Instead, they handed their top prize to a South Korean film, Parasite.

If they hadn’t, most of the night’s major winners would have been white. This was February 2020. One month before COVID and the lockdowns. Just before those lockdowns were set aside so millions could protest the death of George Floyd.

Someone said on X recently that 2019 felt like the last normal year. It’s hard to disagree. What is normal now? Believing things we know aren’t true? Being forced to believe those things or lose our careers? What happened to us? Why do we feel as though we dove underwater and have never come up for air?

Everything changed for me in 2020, as it did for so many others. There were more people online than ever before because of the lockdowns, at a time when there were more people alive than ever before. We barely knew how to handle the internet before 2020. After that, it was a different world.

The children suffered the worst of it. Toddlers were forced to wear masks. Teenagers in their formative years were told to stay inside, get online, and somehow try to learn. My niece had already been home from school with a severe illness, and by the time she was ready for high school, the lockdowns hit.

My only daughter was about to graduate from NYU and had just a few months left of her senior year. This was my dream too. She was sent home to stay with me those months and had her graduation on my balcony in Burbank. Maybe that sounds like first-world problems, but tell me: what did any of it mean if, a few months later, millions poured into the streets because “systemic racism” was deemed worse than a global pandemic?

What happened to us? Mass formation psychosis happened. Those of us who could not go along with it were cast off. Unpersoned. Viciously attacked—even assassinated, in the case of Charlie Kirk. Hollywood can’t and won’t tell this story except in the way the Democrats demand it be told.

The documentaries won’t go there. They will celebrate it as though it really was a once-in-a-generation pandemic and not one that was easily brushed aside when “systemic racism” became more important. They certainly won’t talk about the absurd events that took hold after the Great Awokening.

Thankfully, those who were cast off can tell the truth, and no one has done it better than Andrew James and Jennifer Sey with their new documentary, Generation COVID, which you can watch on SalemNow.

Generation COVID is not an easy sit. It takes us back to a time we’d all just as soon forget. The problem is that until we can tell the truth about what really happened to all of us—until it is safe to do so—we must remember.

It isn’t surprising that mainstream Hollywood or the film critics would ignore this movie. Their survival depends on accepting and pushing the status quo. They couldn’t even acknowledge the “mostly peaceful protests” lie in 2020. They had to believe their manufactured reality or else.

For me, 2020 was when I became aware that I was inside a feedback loop made up of groupthink among my friends online, the confirmation bias of social media algorithms, and legacy media that had, quite frankly, betrayed American citizens by taking a side and lying to all of us.

When I saw The New York Times stumble and hesitate over the Tom Cotton essay—an essay that merely reflected the widely held feelings of American citizens—that changed everything for me. They have not earned back my trust.

But the real harm has been done to those whose brains and social behavior were still developing. My daughter and her friends lost whole years while they were forced to mask, lock down, and social distance. The effect was mandated conformity and an obedient society. The masks became an identifier of who was who: who conformed and who did not.

Cancel-culture mobs kept everyone in line, and before long, whole generations learned they had two choices: conform or stay silent. The effects of this mandate on millions of kids and teenagers won’t be fully measured for decades—not just in how so many were held back in the basics of reading and math, but also in how it shaped their sense of identity in America.

I remain haunted by the young men who were radicalized online and ended up deciding they were trans, then shooting up churches and schools, assassinating Charlie Kirk, and trying to shoot Trump. How much did 2020 and its aftermath contribute to that? Or to the generation of young girls who decided they needed to butcher their own bodies in order to ascend and transcend?

We shifted into an alternate reality, and the only reason we haven’t snapped out of it as a culture is that the dominant political party cannot and will not tell the truth.

As painful as going back in time is, Generation COVID is well worth it. You can find it here: