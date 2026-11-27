Attention: Black Friday Sale for Annual and Monthly Subscriptions

I’ve never offered a sale before, but I thought I’d try it for Black Friday as a thank-you and to hop on a trend.

The sale lasts through the weekend (ending December 1), with 40% off paid subscriptions. That gives you access to all archived posts and the occasional travel dispatch. I may start doing early access for podcasts as well.

Anyway, if you’re up for it, here is the link.

The Aftermath

I received some insight into Gen Z’s collective mindset on Thanksgiving, courtesy of some young people in my family. These are leftovers of the Bernie revolution who were locked down during COVID, lost important years of their lives, and were either “awokened” that summer or, if they were straight men, cast aside as irrelevant.

I tried to show them a funny TikTok video I posted on X that makes fun of Gen Z and has 2 million views by now.

The two Gen Z girls insisted it wasn’t accurate because they’ve never seen anyone act that way. But if they are part of that generation, how could they possibly tell?

Debating whether it was funny or not became one of the most heated arguments of our Thanksgiving meal. Most in my family are either Democrats or full-blown leftists, with one or two of the males more on my side of things — even if not conservative, then definitely not down with what has become of the Left.

Eventually, the shouting match devolved into whether or not Gen Z has it worse than every other generation, as the propaganda would have us believe. Apparently, their biggest problem is that they have no hope, and it’s the Boomers’ fault. Almost everyone agreed.

I’ve also heard the same idea pushed by the Left and the Right, but for different ends. To the Left, all paths lead to more government control, in fact, socialism. On the Right, it’s nationalism, blaming Israel or “foreign wars” for the doomed fate of Gen Z.

The point is that there are no open doors for them, or so they think. The thing is, I’m Gen X, and no generation was written off like mine. We trailed after the Boomers and were told we were go-nowhere losers who were apathetic and hopeless, with no ambition. It might have been true, but we didn’t really have a choice. It was sink or swim.

Gen Z trails after the Millennials the way Gen X trailed after the Boomers. They must try to find their own way, as my generation did. But now that I’ve come out the other side, I realize the doors were always open for Gen X, and they’re open for Gen Z, too. In the modern age, they always are.

And therein lies the grand deception pushed on Gen Z: that they have it worse than any other generation. Everyone wants to believe this for some reason. Why? There are more opportunities available now, more convenience, more entertainment, more cheap stuff to buy, and easy credit deals to get a new car or even a house if you sock away some savings.

It was much harder when I was young. You couldn’t just start a YouTube channel or a TikTok account or a Substack. You didn’t have social media to make contacts, build friendships, showcase your talent, or build political movements. You had to work hard to make money, usually at full-time jobs working for other people.

But even my generation had it better than my mother’s generation and her mother’s. I can’t imagine what it would have been like to live through World War I or World War II. If Gen Z thinks it’s worse off than any other generation, all that tells me is that they’ve been poorly educated. From healthcare to nutrition to convenience, Gen Z has it better, I’d say, than any previous generation.

Where I do think they have it rough is having to survive parents and a society that over-protected and coddled them and did not prepare them for real life, especially if they came of age in the fantasy world online.

Schools and universities sold them the lie that skin color would define their success, that all men are predators and all women are victims... that their only worth in society comes from being oppressed. And if they’re oppressed, there’s no way out except government help.

Now, they’re being told that AI is an existential threat to them, yet another reason why their futures are doomed. Unlike older people, who rely on AI for things they could never have managed without it and who have lived long enough to remember life before it, Gen Z sees it only as yet another thing to fear.

But in reality, AI is a bridge to something else. It can pull you along in ways you could never imagine. It can not only help you build a business but also help you run and manage it. They did not want to hear that from me. They only wanted me to affirm their doomed fate — there is nothing left in this world for them because the Boomers took it all.

Our conversation at the Thanksgiving table had nowhere to go except socialism because none of them would admit that if you want to succeed, you have to work hard. Unless you marry someone rich or are born wealthy, like many of the nepo babies they see online, much of your life will be spent working to make money.

For the socialist dream to work for Gen Z, we’ll all have to abandon the American Dream and admit failure. The sad part is, they’d probably go along with it because what they want, what they’ve been sold, is that life should be easy and painless, with very little suffering. And that will never be true.

Yes, they spend too much time staring into their screens; yes, the Left has become a totalitarian cult that is nothing more than an anxiety-inducing machine. Yes, fear is shoved down their throats every second of every day. But as I tried to tell them over Thanksgiving, one day they’ll wake up and realize that the closed doors were nothing but an illusion. In reality, the doors were open all along.