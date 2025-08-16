Imagine being so thirsty for attention, so up in your own head, that you would attempt to sabotage a tense meeting with Vladimir Putin that might end the war in Ukraine. That’s exactly what my state’s governor, Gavin Newsom, just did in his effort to rise to the top of the pile of the Democrats’ dating game. Sorry, Gavin, you’re too white, too hetero, and too male.

Throwing yet another massive fit in all-caps, doing his best to imitate Trump, Gavin Newsom took his shot at sabotaging a crucial meeting that could have resulted in the end of the war.

I doubt Gavin wrote this himself. Either he’s hired some dumb septum-pierced coddled Gen-Z staffer to write it, or else, as someone suggested on X, ask Grok to write it. Either way, it’s posted by his press office and meant to be funny.

All I could think when I saw that is what I’ve come to conclude about the Democrats over the past ten years. They do not believe our enemies are watching. They do have the maturity to understand tense negotiations or, in Trump’s case, the art of the deal.

He came at Putin in a way that would flatter him because he figured that was his best shot, as opposed to mocking him publicly and making him an enemy and thus, having no leverage. Are these people stupid or are they just playing stupid on the internet?

They put Ukraine flags in their bios, but look at them now. They don’t care about ending the war because they don’t want Trump to take credit for ending the war.

They’re happy to weaken a president on the world stage, and have been for ten years. They want the world to see their protests, their media attacks, and the approval ratings because they want power back. They care less about our standing in the world or our success with foreign policy. It’s the old “If I can’t have you, no one will.”

I’m writing a different piece about the Democrats and how Trump has made fools of them all, but just to say, it didn’t take Trump long to make a fool of Gavin Newsom. All he had to do was remove the all-caps.

The first Republican I ever voted for was Larry Elder to unseat Gavin Newsom, the worst governor in California history. He’s always a day late and a dollar short in every crisis. My favorite clip of Gavin is when warrior mom Erin Friday cornered him on the street to confront him about his stance on “gender affirming care.”

He’s no hero. He’s a coward. He’s afraid of his own voters. He has never taken a courageous stand in the protection of women in sports or the barbaric practice of amputating the breasts of pre-teen and teenage girls, or the chemical castration of young boys. He’ll only stand in front of a camera if it’s to go along with the status quo. He’s no leader.

The great Walter Kirn was on Bill Maher last night, and I suffered through it for his sake. Matt Taibbi has a great take-down of Maher’s embarrassing dismissal of the Russiagate story.

But the good thing Bill Maher did was a bit on how afraid, how cowardly the Democrats are now.

No one is more cowardly than Gavin Newsom, not that he doesn’t do interviews and podcasts, he does — he’s so thirsty, he can’t stay away.

That he has never stood up to protect our kids, not during lockdowns, which went on way too long and caused irreparable harm, not to help clean up the streets (despite his cheap talk), and certainly not to protect children from the gender cult.

He has backed down when it comes to protecting women in sports. In other words, he’s a typical Democrat - a scared little man who really does seem to think he’s destined for greater things. Sorry, pal. I’m not the only one who gets the “ick” from looking at that fake smile.

When I watched the Democrats take to social media and their ineffectual staff jobs at high-minded outlets and cable news to criticize Trump for everything he is doing now to end wars, even one as difficult to end as the war in Ukraine, I thought about Teddy Roosevelt’s speech, The Man in the Arena:

Here in all-caps as a tribute to Trump, not the cowards on the sidelines:

We should all be rooting for this awful war to come to an end. If the Democrats had won in 2024, there would have been boots on the ground. They would have sent all of those soldiers they had dehumanized for years to fight and die for their country. And guess what, they would have done it. They’re lucky Trump won.

I understand that Republicans root for the failure of the Democrats. And maybe if Biden had done the same thing, they would have behaved the same way.

But, as I’ve said many times, these are not two equal sides. The legacy media is what pushes out to the rest of the world because CNN and the BBC pick up those narratives. It’s one thing to be a united press corps trying to take down a president; it’s another thing to do it as a sitting governor of my state, California.

If you are rooting for America’s failure, you should never be anywhere near the White House. You should not be the Commander-in-Chief. You should never try to lead or govern a country you do not know and do not understand.

Gavin took his shot but it was the wrong shot. He had an opportunity to show what real leadership looks like, but he took the coward’s way out. Again.

Meanwhile, the MAGA meme factory remains undefeated:

On the upside, it will be fun to watch poor Gavin eaten alive by his own base because he’s a heteronormative white guy. I’ll make some popcorn for that.