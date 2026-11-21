I realize it’s been a while since I uploaded a podcast. I apologize greatly. I am working on a couple that I will upload over the weekend and in the coming days. In the meantime, I thought you might like to hear about two great movies playing in theaters, in case you want a night out at the movies.

The first is I Play Rocky, which opens in wide release this weekend. It is the story of the making of Rocky, or more importantly, the story of how Sylvester Stallone decided to write the role of a lifetime and how he stuck to his guns, even when they offered him hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Anthony Ippolito is brilliant in the role and absolutely nails it. Peter Farrelly directs, which means it will be entertaining no matter what else. It moves and dances like a great boxer and never loses its footing.

It’s quite the story. They had only $1 million to make the movie, did it on the cheap, and then hit the jackpot when Rocky became the year's biggest hit and won Best Picture at the Oscars. That was back when the Oscars still reflected what the people cared about. That isn’t true anymore.

Rocky famously beat some of the greatest films ever made, including Taxi Driver, All the President’s Men, and Network.

Another movie out now that you should consider is Jimmy. It’s another movie about a movie, only this time, it’s It’s a Wonderful Life.

I didn’t expect to be hit so hard emotionally watching Jimmy. I didn’t know that Jimmy Stewart, who fought in World War II, had come back with PTSD. I also didn’t know he was about to quit Hollywood until Frank Capra approached him to star in It’s a Wonderful Life. And I had no idea some of those heavy scenes showed just how tormented he was.

It’s a story about how a movie rescued a man who could not shake off the horrors of the war. It didn’t win Best Picture, but it's considered one of the greatest films ever made and, needless to say, offers happiness and hope at least once a year.

It’s an old-fashioned movie in the best sense, though it packs an emotional punch by the end. Well worth a trip to the theater.

I have heard Ebenezer is good, though I have not seen it. Other films might appeal to you more, but these two are not to be missed.

America This Week is back, and the first episode was like getting into a warm bath. If you haven’t yet listened, you can find it here:

Until next time.