Remember Joe Biden’s reason for running for president? Or at least the fake reason for running? He cited Charlottesville, how there were white supremacists with “veins bulging” chanting “Jews will not replace us,” or maybe it was “You will not replace us.” Here’s the old man singing that sorry old tune:

The Democrats did nothing but bring this up as evidence that Trump was a racist and his supporters were Nazis. That lie has been perpetuated for ten years. The death of Heather Heyer was attributed to Trump, and the Democrats milked it for all it was worth.

Well, now Trump’s DOJ has indicted the Southern Poverty Law Center for funding the Unite the Right rally, among other hate groups. Here is the mic drop:

The indictment can be read by clicking here.

It is a little like how the FBI entrapped Muslim men to bring necessary scalps to the public in the war on terror, and did the same thing with the Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping, the find “MAGA extremists,” conveniently before the 2020 election, and again with January 6th, though there hasn’t been sufficient evidence to nail that one down yet.

In the case of the SLPC, it looked like they needed a constant supply of racists, White Supremacists, and extremists to justify the donations. This was a mass delusion that might have had some real-world connections, but was mostly about the Democrats holding power because everything in the last ten years has been about Democrats holding power.

None of it ever felt real, even back when I was a Democrat. I wondered, what America are they talking about? Unfortunately, it’s a mass delusion that continues to this day. You have to wonder about those phony Patriot Front “protests” now.

Nicely done, DOJ.