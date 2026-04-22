Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Jim I's avatar
Jim I
5h

Deception, lies and collusion.

America, this is your Democrat Party.

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Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
5h

SPLC is so far left, the only people who would fund them were leftist elites or racists with an abundance of white hate or delusions of white guilt. So glad to hear this hate group has been indicted.

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