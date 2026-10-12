Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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NNTX's avatar
NNTX
18h

Honestly, most people are unaware of the losers and crazies on Social Media.

As for Elon, we are blessed to have his ability to innovate, creating whole new industries, building companies that generate not just useful products but many millionaires, and, spurring us to dream again!

Just watching the rocket land in the pincers the first time was an awesome sight.

Elon is MSGA (Making Science Great Again)

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Kiley Artukovich's avatar
Kiley Artukovich
18h

The best thing about Elon is that much like Trump he doesn’t care what the haters say. He’s brilliant. He’s so mentally far above them that anything they write about him just doesn’t matter. He will just continue to work on making things better for humanity.

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