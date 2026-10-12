Ashley St. Clair is everywhere. They’re spreading her thick like frosting on a birthday cake all over The New York Times, CNN, and all of the left-leaning podcasters as she attempts to build a platform on being a tell-all tattletale.

They proclaim she didn’t take the $40 million, without the ugly chaser — that she couldn’t get famous as Elon’s baby mama without being able to name Elon.

What else you got, Ashley? Can you do anything except bat your eyelashes at the latest adoring lens? Can you build anything? Make anything? Invent anything? Of course not. She wanted the baby, the money, and the fame.

All Elon wanted was privacy. No way, said the vampire. What good is having the richest man in the world’s baby if you can’t brag about it, build a name from it, become a living legend?

The vampires come at Elon from all sides, every second, every day. A once semi-respectable documentarian, Alex Gibney, lost his mind over Trump and turned his brand into a full-time GET TRUMP operation, but he sets his sights on Elon, of course. His four-hour documentary is getting rave reviews because, of course, it is. Inside the Doomsday Cult of the Left, that’s all they want.

Four hours of pumping even more hysteria into the already unhinged Doomsday Cult - what could possibly go wrong?

Think of what else Alex Gibney could be doing with his time. Think of the documentaries that might examine what is really happening in America, not the unending toxic cloud of fear. But no, it’s still the “resistance,” and in their fantasy world, they have to bring down the mighty beast because they think he’s about to rig the midterms.

Every day has to be the end of the world, and they will go to war until they have reclaimed their cultural and political dominance, even if they destroy everything they ever were or built. And destroy it they have. They enjoy all the luxuries billionaires give them, yet spend their days screaming at them.

This insane, hypocritical dynamic is beautifully illustrated in the new film Digger, which calls out the Left and especially the global elites for their hypocrisy. It’s no wonder critics trashed it, and it bombed at the box office.

It seems at first like it’s yet another Leftist screed against the Right, but it turns out to be one of the few films made by Hollywood that can turn the camera around for once to the people who see themselves as morally superior to the other half of the country, and to the richest man in the world.

Most of the caterwauling, wild-eyed Elon haters have no choice but to get their message out on the app Elon owns, the one he lets them use for free to build their own platforms, spread news, or even earn money if they choose. I mean, imagine going to war on the guy who built the most successful electric cars in history? What are we even doing here, people?

Meanwhile, back on Planet Earth, Trump gave Elon a richly deserved National Medal of Science.

I hate Elon, they scream on X. I hate Starlink, they scream while getting online in their vans in the middle of the Utah desert. I hate Elon, they screech, even as they pretend to want more EVs. The truth? They want to use emotional blackmail to win them over to their side, and then the storm will finally end.

All he’d have to do is be like Ashley St. Clair, turn himself over to them, vow to support them, and he, too, could get glowing coverage in The New York Times and on CNN!

I walk around my town, and I see Teslas everywhere. Yes, some of them have those stupid bumper stickers:

He gets attacked by his transgender child, who has instant fame just for being transgender and for attacking Elon. It’s the perfect weaponry for a generation that does not seem to have gotten the message that in America you can get the life you always wanted but, to quote Jack Nicholson in The Departed, “nobody gives it to you. You have to take it.”

Elon is just out there doing Elon things. He’s tweeting. He’s inventing. He’s thinking. And all the while, a nonstop campaign of destruction continues apace. They aren’t burning Teslas anymore, but that hasn’t stopped them from using whatever weapons they have to lob their ineffectual slings and arrows.

Elon is not perfect. No human is. But in casting him as a supervillain, the Left has once again left themselves with no wiggle room when their futile war finally exhausts itself. Maybe they’ll take the house, and their caterwauling in Congress will be on full display for all to see. They need to snap out of it, but ten years later, that still seems impossible.

As for Elon Musk, he will still be out there doing, not screaming, not throwing a tantrum, just the man in the arena, dragging humanity into the future, ready or not.