Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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John's avatar
John
15h

Never bend the knee to the Woke Rage Mob, especially now that Woke 2.0 (now with even more anti-semitism!) is the new thing.

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
15h

Mob rule strikes again. Just remember, there's never been an intelligent, thoughtful mob.

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