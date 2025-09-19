Trump is about to lose the argument on free speech and hand the narrative to the worst people in the world. I understand that it's hard to lose Charlie Kirk, and in the wake of his death, it's painful to hear Jimmy Kimmel blame Trump and say he was out golfing instead of mourning, even though he was shot in the head last year.

It’s stomach-turning to hear him lie and dehumanize MAGA. All he’s done since he’s been on air is fan the flames of hate and division while doing the bidding of the Democratic Party. He has no heart, only a tiny, hard, dark nugget where a heart used to be.

They need Trump because it masks their own failures. Kimmel’s ratings are beyond embarrassing. The Democratic Party is over. They don't have the ability to survive without Trump. Don’t give them that chance. Back way off.

Sending out the FCC to pressure the networks, or threatening to pull licenses, or talking about “hate speech,” gives the Left an advantage that they do not deserve. That means more repulsive, self-righteous speeches. That means they lose their minds with yet more mass hysteria. Maybe that’s the intent? Maybe it’s fun to watch them squirm, but too much is at stake in doing so.

The Left destroyed itself by policing speech on every level—in government, in culture, and on social media. Their entire movement is about sanitized, mandated, softened language. One of the main reasons Trump is in power is that he said whatever he wanted to say, testing the limits of the Constitution, and for that, they waged war on him for 10 years. They are the side that believes words are harm, words are violence.

I understand that in the wake of Charlie Park's death, conservatives have had enough. But once you've flipped that switch, then everything Trump fought for, everything Charlie Kirk fought for, will be forgotten.

Don’t go the way of the Conservatives during the McCarthy era. Don’t dictate content on television, in the news, or in films. Let them show the American people who they are. Let them fail because Americans have tuned them out. The box office is collapsing, and so are their ratings. That’s the market in action. A finger on the scale is just handing them an easy win.

Don’t do it.

I got fooled by AI

I have been online for 30 years, and I was just outsmarted by AI. It did make me wonder when I saw a few other videos about Charlie Kirk that were AI. The Ed Sheeran one, which sounds so beautiful, right? Well, it isn’t real.

He didn’t make it, which is why his career wasn’t ruined over it. Silly me, I fell for it. I’m sorry to all of you if you did too. I think what we’re going to see from AI is beyond our capacity as humans to grasp.

What’s sad is that I actually believed Ed Sheeran would ever do something so kind as to perform a song for Charlie Kirk. Who was I kidding? How could I have believed they could or would show any decency whatsoever? They can’t. They’d be booted out of utopia in a heartbeat.

