Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Bernadette's avatar
Bernadette
2h

Amen!! I think Matt Walsh is spot on. Bring in small regional acts with traditional music from said areas, or heck, even tribute bands! There’s so much more talent that better represents America than these 2-bit National acts.

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Martin Hackworth's avatar
Martin Hackworth
2h

What you experienced and wrote about here is quite real, distressingly common, and not going to just buff right out. I was still a faculty member back in 2016 when I opined that Trump wasn't all wrong. That's all that it took for a one way ticket to to Palookaville on the express.

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