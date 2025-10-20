Some have asked me if they could leave a tip or donate via Bitcoin and I thought sure but then I realized I would not know where to start with that. I think a long time ago I bought some Bitcoin for a small amount but then promptly lost the little number you need to keep track of it. Anyway, I do have a tip jar set up, which you can find here (other than Substack, it has Paypal, Venmo).
Thanks, as always.
You aren't missing out. There are transaction fees with every donation. And the price moves around so a dollar may not be a dollar. Plus, it's commodity trading, which this old cab driver can't cogitate.
i'm with you. I was pretty set on buying Bitcoin several years ago. then realized I would need to not lose my phone or password. not. anyway, the price had fallen back to roughly $150. I would have freaked out and sold before it hit $2,000 anyway. if I had really thought it thru, and realized the Big Guys were behind it, not some grass roots, Japanese dude creation, well, maybe I could have imagined where it would go. dave