There is a certain type of subscriber who gets angry and resentful after signing up for a paid subscription. They decide to open a dispute. It hasn’t happened a lot, but every so often. The most recent one is from a woman who disputed two $7 charges. To dispute them will cost me an extra $15. To accept them means I have to admit I charged her fraudulently, which I did not.

I understand Substack can be confusing. I have an entire post on how you can unsubscribe.

I also have a tip jar for people who don’t want to subscribe but would like to donate.

As you know, the financial aspect of this is always uncomfortable for everyone involved. I’m glad that so many of you appreciate my work. I remain shocked and amazed that anyone would pay to subscribe.

I get emails from people saying they have to drop the paid because they can’t afford it anymore. Totally understood. You don’t even have to tell me. I understand. I appreciate those who have paid subscriptions, as I do not — at the moment — put anything behind a paywall. It is generous and kind of you in tough times to appreciate the work I put into these podcasts.

But please, don’t order “disputes.” You can always write me if you can’t figure it out and want to cancel your paid subscription.

Just don’t be like this woman:

I never “took money” from her or anyone else and resent the accusation…

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Working on a piece now that I will post either tonight or tomorrow. Hope you are having a great weekend.