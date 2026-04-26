Dinner Canceled, Trump Will Speak at Press Conference
There are still mixed messages coming out of this shooting story - is he dead, is he alive, not clear. Either way, the dinner has been canceled, and Trump will be holding a press conference, which you can watch below.
I had planned on posting a podcast tonight, but the timing’s not quite right, so I’ll hold off. I will be speaking to Fourth Turning Chronicles tomorrow, and I’ll be posting that conversation. We’ll discuss this event, plus more, regarding where we are in history with the Fourth Turning.
Troubling
The shooter is apparently alive. A Secret Service officer was shot. But his vest protected him and he is fine. To the credit of the correspondent audience, they are subdued and respectful. I would like to see a lot more of that. It probably helps that many of Trump's critics were at the dinner and their own lives were at risk. That is sobering