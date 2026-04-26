There are still mixed messages coming out of this shooting story - is he dead, is he alive, not clear. Either way, the dinner has been canceled, and Trump will be holding a press conference, which you can watch below.

I had planned on posting a podcast tonight, but the timing’s not quite right, so I’ll hold off. I will be speaking to Fourth Turning Chronicles tomorrow, and I’ll be posting that conversation. We’ll discuss this event, plus more, regarding where we are in history with the Fourth Turning.