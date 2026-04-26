Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Dorota's avatar
Dorota
1h

Troubling

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Brian M's avatar
Brian M
1h

The shooter is apparently alive. A Secret Service officer was shot. But his vest protected him and he is fine. To the credit of the correspondent audience, they are subdued and respectful. I would like to see a lot more of that. It probably helps that many of Trump's critics were at the dinner and their own lives were at risk. That is sobering

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