I’ve heard the new talking point on the Left trying to explain away Hasan Piker’s truly vile comments on 9/11. Bernie Sanders, AOC, and Abdul Sayed have all used the term. The memo went out, and now they’re repeating it like parrots. You can see for yourself in this video.

We’ll hear it every time someone brings up Hasan Piker: “We have to get over cancel culture.”

I almost fell off my chair. Now they’re noticing cancel culture? Now they want to end it just so they can snuggle up to one of the most vile people in the influencer lane because he has a lot of followers?

Cancel culture is not over on the Left. I’m living proof as someone who was canceled and is still canceled. If they want it to be over, then let it be over — but it is most certainly not over. All of these monsters are still carrying pitchforks and screaming at the Right, calling them “racists” and “bigots” and “transphobes.” None of that has gone away.

Why do they think no one showed up at the America 250 celebration or would play the Kennedy Center?

Taylor Swift allows her music to be played by everyone except you-know-who. She is saying that Trump and his voters can’t be included in her world. They were celebrating on TikTok over it — another cancel culture battle won. And they mostly win them all.

They still have all of the cultural power, and they’ll decide who gets to stay or who has to go. That decision will be based on one thing: conformity. If you go along with it, you can stay. If you push back, you have to go.

Sophie Cunningham made news recently just for stating that she believes in biological reality, and it turned into a major scandal driving the news cycle for weeks.

Even if she wasn’t thrown out of the WNBA, which is progress, I suppose, that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been punished and will continue to be punished. They can’t cancel J.K. Rowling either, but the enormous pressure she’s been under for years proves exactly who these monsters are.

The Paramount/Skydance merger with Warner Bros. shows just how far and wide cancel culture is still used as a method of societal control on the Left. All of Hollywood, all the celebrities, the New York Times, and the trades are pummeling the deal for one reason and one reason only: Donald Trump.

The actor Geno Segers can sing. He can really sing.

But because some children spies went out and hunted down his comments on trans ideology—and the fact that he dared to mock Don Lemon—he was thrown out of Hadestown.

Don’t tell me cancel culture is over. It is not. I am still on the outside of the Left’s totalitarian Doomsday Cult, and it will likely stay that way until I leave this earth. They’re not giving it up. They’re just pretending to because now they have a “problematic” creep causing them problems.

It was, in fact, AOC who backed the whole concept of “deplatforming.”

Hasan Piker likes to be controversial, just like Candace Owens, just like Tucker Carlson. They say things to provoke people for clicks and views. There is nothing new about any of this. The difference is that the Democrats are allowing this one guy to get a pass because if they turn on him, he’ll turn on them.

And lest you start in with “there’s cancel culture on the Right, too” — not really. It’s true that people are attacked and sometimes exiled for their views, but the Right does not have the same kind of power the Left does.

I was canceled because of a joke on X that they deemed “racist” and for voting for Trump. These are not cancelable offenses in my view. But public shaming is sometimes necessary to push back on someone who, for instance, claims Israel murdered Charlie Kirk.

I would love it if cancel culture was really over, but it isn’t. These Democratic Socialists are lying. They aren’t giving up their most powerful weapon against the Right: that they own everything and run everything in most of our culture and our institutions.

They have been abusing that power for ten years. I, for one, am happy to see it splash back on their faces like toilet water. They deserve it.

If cancel culture is over, let it be over. Give up your power over all of us to decide who can say what and what people have to believe. Let’s all be one country again. Every person who voted for Trump knows how they’re treated by most of our cultural overlords every single day for ten years.

End it, and then we’ll stop talking about Hasan Piker.