Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Mark Storer's avatar
Mark Storer
19h

The hard part about the left is that they have followers. And the hard part about being on the right is we cannot really understand how that's so. And I think that it may just come down to this: Most of the right (I'm generalizing...) believes in the American system, and they also believe that there is a God and that human beings are made in his image. Some of the left believe this, too. But most now, at least outwardly, do not. And so they turn to their gods--and find all of them in the shape of a hammer and sickle.

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ScottyG's avatar
ScottyG
19h

That fucker needed to be cancelled when he electrocuted his dog.

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