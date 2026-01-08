Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Morgan Leake's avatar
Morgan Leake
29m

Good was not unarmed.

Vehicles are very deadly weapons, if used as weapons. Driving at an officer is such use.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
Kenn Goodwin's avatar
Kenn Goodwin
19m

The lunatic left would like to see us crushed with as many dead as possible. That’s the communist way, and they will be happy to rule over the ashes. That’s the demand.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sasha Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture