Zohran Mandani’s take in the wake of the shooting in Minneapolis that killed a protester was like watching a lit match dropped into a pile of dried-out weeds in the middle of a Santa Ana wind storm.

Murdered, he said.

I had that feeling of standing on the edge of the cliff again, the same feeling I had right after the George Floyd video went viral. As millions hit the streets, the statues came down, and society was transformed overnight, with chants of “defund the police.” That is, until it was deemed an electoral loser as crime began to spike in the cities. Then, they backtracked.

Now, after an ICE agent shot an unarmed protester, Renee Good, in Minneapolis, the cycle begins anew.

It isn’t “systemic racism” this time. It isn’t decades — centuries of frustration, this time. Still, the protesters are out in force. The weaponized media is pushing out their biased coverage, like this:

Once again, it’s up to independent media to offer up the other side of the story, as Tim Pool does here.

The story of who Renee Nicole Good actually was has finally been coming out in dribs and drabs, like this story:

And this exclusive at the New York Post that she was on “ICE Watch.”

That doesn’t mean she deserved to die like that. No one does. But attacking or assaulting ICE agents is a dangerous game. Who doesn’t know that? What citizen of this country doesn’t know that if you try to drive your car through ICE agents who are armed and one is drawing his weapon that they’ll just let you go?

The officer involved in the shooting had already been assaulted by a criminal, an illegal immigrant fleeing the scene, who dragged him, causing several injuries. That is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to violence against ICE officers.

Governor Waltz has all but threatened a hot Civil War unless ICE leaves Minnesota, even if they are there specifically to clean up his mess with the Somali immigrant community, bilking the system for billions.

Jasmine Crockett, in tears, in Congress, attempts to shame the GOP for not caring about Renee Good after caring about Charlie Kirk, like these two things are in any way the same. They’re not.

Charlie Kirk was shot for speaking to students on a college campus, not driving his car to obstruct ICE agents. Good can be better compared to Ashli Babbitt, who was shot point-blank by a Capitol Police officer, but even she wasn’t directly threatening the life of the officer.

John Nolte has written a piece about her, worth a read:

Do I believe Good should have been shot? No, but I’m consistent. I don’t think either of them should have been. But officers are people, too, and they have to make split-second decisions. Their lives are threatened every single day they are on the job.

ICE agents have it especially rough since crazy liberals have been living in a fantasy world that they are LARPing their way through World War II. ICE agents are shot at, spat on, screamed at, hated, demonized, called Nazis and the Gestapo, even though they deported millions under Barack Obama and every modern president.

It’s always the same story. One side believes itself to be the “chosen” ones, morally superior and absolved of all responsibility, that they can be as violent as they want, act out however they please, and all of us must be held hostage to their unhinged emotions, going on ten years now.

Yeah, we know the game.

Banning ICE agents from entering McDonald’s.

Refusing ICE agents to book rooms at a Hilton hotel:

Their drama over Trump and the border back in 2015 sent the message far and wide that the border was open, so come on in. As Kamala Harris stagnated with “root causes,” millions poured over, so Trump won again because you don’t have a country if you can’t secure the border.

Why is Trump deporting migrants now? Why is Tom Homan so tough? Why do the Republicans want them out? Not because they’re “racists” but to protect the American worker.

And because the American people voted for it. Perhaps it’s gone too far in some cases, perhaps there are other ways to deal with it, but violent attacks on ICE officers will get more people killed.

What I want to know from the Democrats is this: what’s the end game? What is the list of demands this time? Open borders? Why isn’t anyone asking? They seem to think all of us in this country must care about what they care about because the legacy media and Hollywood celebrities are on the case.

It isn’t that we don’t care if a citizen is shot during a protest. We do. No one wants that. But it is everything that goes along with it. The lies, the hyperbole, the rising hysteria, the media spin, and doing what the Left has been doing for a decade: claiming this country for their own and shutting out everyone else and everything they voted for.

It won’t do.