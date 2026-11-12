Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Jeff Keener's avatar
Jeff Keener
12h

Of the many horrifying ironies of November 3, 2026, one in particular leads. The very ones that most loudly decried encroaching fascism (because Trump is mean?) flipped in one day to demanding state seizure of private enterprise, property, and assets of their political rivals.

"When fascism comes to America, it will be called 'anti-fascism.'" -- Huey Long (allegedly)

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dennis mcconaghy's avatar
dennis mcconaghy
12h

Hollywood is a very sick place.

Nolan caves to DEI.

And any film extolling Christian ethics is villified.

Adn the country has 56 Democrats Senators.

A very ugly time.

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