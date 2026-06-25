Citizen Vigilante For Free on X for 48 Hours
Elon Musk has posted Uwe Boll’s Citizen Vigilante on X to be seen for free. I wrote about it over at my other Substack, with thoughts and links:
Elon Musk has posted Uwe Boll’s Citizen Vigilante on X to be seen for free. I wrote about it over at my other Substack, with thoughts and links:
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This is just the newest example of the way Elon Musk is an incredible power-fulcrum.
Why will Hollywood be anything “next”? Let it shrink into its own self-congratulatory cess pit. Whatever’s coming doesn’t require us to fix Hollywood- building from scratch is the only way. Trying to change that sick, incestuous, bizarro world is wasted energy - energy that could be directed towards building something new.
I watched in on Amazon Prime Video for $6.00 Canadian Dollars. It was OK as a movie at best; but the fact that anything like this was made at all made it great.
Now I want to see the origin story as the sequel!