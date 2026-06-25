Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Thoughtful Reader's avatar
Thoughtful Reader
5h

This is just the newest example of the way Elon Musk is an incredible power-fulcrum.

Why will Hollywood be anything “next”? Let it shrink into its own self-congratulatory cess pit. Whatever’s coming doesn’t require us to fix Hollywood- building from scratch is the only way. Trying to change that sick, incestuous, bizarro world is wasted energy - energy that could be directed towards building something new.

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Jim M's avatar
Jim M
4h

I watched in on Amazon Prime Video for $6.00 Canadian Dollars. It was OK as a movie at best; but the fact that anything like this was made at all made it great.

Now I want to see the origin story as the sequel!

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