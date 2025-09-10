Charlie Kirk Shot in Utah
Breaking news just now, Charlie Kirk has been shot. They’re following it on all major networks.
He was hit right in the chest. You can watch the video below (warning, graphic):
Apparently, there was a shot that went through Charlie Kirk’s throat. This is very serious, needless to say.
Megyn Kelly is on live:
Update: the suspect is NOT in custody. He is on the loose.
Lord -- by Your sovereign power and will -- touch/aid this man! Doubtless it was the shooter's intent to truly SILENCE one of many voices of light and reason who battle against this Satan-soused Isaiah 5:20 age. Your will be done in truth and in spirit...