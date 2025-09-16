Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect Charges Press Conference Sasha StoneSep 16, 202544182ShareThe charges against Tyler Robinson are laid out, along with the text messages. Props to the trans “roommate”/lover for cooperating. We would not have so much evidence if he hadn’t. So good on him. 44182SharePrevious
The roommate gets no "props". He can be compelled testify, lacking any legal privilege. He's singing like a bird because he has no choice and may have struck a deal since it is plausible he's an accessory.
The FBI Director said they had the shooter's DNA at the shooting site (on a screw driver) and on the towel that was wrapped around the murder weapon. So, combined with the roommates info - he is toast.